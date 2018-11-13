After a couple of down seasons, St. Ambrose football feels like it's back on track.
The Fighting Bees appear to have turned a corner, finishing this year 6-4 after back-to-back 4-6 seasons. With just 14 seniors on this year's team, the future looks bright for St. Ambrose, so long as this year can be a springboard into the future.
"I think we took a step in the right direction," head coach Mike Magistrelli said. "I think there's a lot of big steps this season in the right direction but I think we have to have an equally big step next year."
It's the first winning season since 2015 for the program but there's a feeling that it could have been even better. The Bees started out the season 4-2 before finishing .500 and the results of those four losses were concerning, coming by a combined score of 189-48.
Though three of those losses came to teams that qualified for the NAIA playoffs, the Bees aren't pleased with the way they played in those games, particularly in the losses to St. Xavier (Ill.) and Olivet Nazarene, two programs St. Ambrose feels like it's on equal footing with.
"That's where I'd like to think we're at and that's where those two games stick with you because you didn't prove that point," Magistrelli said. "We need to find a way to compete with the best of the best and be able to play with them."
Magistrelli said everything is being evaluated, including the coaching staff but a big reason why there's optimism the program can take that next step is the contributions it got this season from its younger classes, especially the sophomores.
Defensive end Bernard Buhake had 7.5 sacks this season, matching Steve Laski's total from 2012 as the most by a sophomore since 2000. Defensive back Griffin Zajac finished second on the team with 52 tackles and matched a team-high with four interceptions.
Running back Isaiah Hawkins and quarterback Dino Borrelli each earned conference offensive player of the week honors thanks to breakout games during the season.
"The great thing about young guys is they're very typically hungry and eager and I think they're excited to start the offseason," Magistrelli said. "You've got some guys with much-needed experience this year to where next year, with it not being their first time going through everything, there are higher expectations, which means more work and you expect bigger results."
There will be some position battles once the Bees open up spring ball, notably at the quarterback position between Borrelli and freshman John Benckendorf. There will also be a few positions open along the lines and in the linebacker position but for the most part, players will be working to build on the varsity experience they've already gained.
"I think we'll have one of the more competitive offseasons and competitive spring practices we've had in a while because the combination of losing some seniors but also just a lot of competition for playing time and opportunities," Magistrelli said. "When you have good young players, it's going to bring you a lot of competition."
With such strong contributions from this year's sophomores, as well as some from the freshman class — notably offensive lineman Jett Schmitt, who started three games this season — there will once again be an emphasis on recruiting this winter to continue building the depth within the program.
The 6-4 season helps with that, as do the new facilities that continue to be a big asset for the coaching staff, which is perhaps at its most consistent since it lost both offensive coordinator Matt Drinkall and defensive coordinator Jeff Girsch following the 2013 season.
"It's no coincidence that the last two classes, we feel have been extremely good and you've got the same staff in place for both of them," Magistrelli said. "You coordinate that with (defensive coordinator) Vince Fillipp coming in as recruiting coordinator, he does a fantastic job of that.
"You combine that with the facilities and the upgrades, it's always been a good product that you're selling here at St. Ambrose but I think it's taken another step in the last couple of years and I think it's going to continue to, to where I'd be shocked if we don't have a good recruiting class again."