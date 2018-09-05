With the possibility of severe weather hitting this weekend, St. Ambrose football will play Friday night.
According to St. Ambrose head coach Mike Magistrelli, the Fighting Bees will travel to Belleville, Illinois to face Lindenwood-Belleville Friday at 7 p.m., a change from the originally scheduled time of 1 p.m., Saturday.
The Fighting Bees will leave Davenport Friday at about 9 a.m. and plan to spend the night following the game.
"We'll try to stick to as normal a schedule as possible," Magistrelli said. "It is what it is. I think the one thing that we as a program are accustomed to is adapting. Whether it's different practice locations or times or whatever it might be over the years, this is just another obstacle that we'll adapt to and figure out a way to overcome."
Lindenwood-Belleville athletic director Ryan Kaiser could not be reached for comment.
"You don't realize how many variables there are until you get into this situation and you look at everything from buses to drivers to hotel stays, to missing class now," Magistrelli said. "Now you're dealing with all these things and trying to sort it out."
The Fighting Bees are coming off a 49-27 win over No. 25 Dakota State while the Lynx lost last week 56-0 to Olivet Nazarene. The Bees are 4-0 all-time in the series against the Lynx, which started in 2014.
The Bees have to avoid looking ahead to their matchup next week with top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Saint Francis (Ind.).
"It's about what we do and how consistent we can be," Magistrelli said. "It's playing to a certain standard. I don't get the feeling that anybody, coach, player, otherwise is looking ahead but it is a challenge to be focused on Lindenwood right now. That's what worries me about potential weather. You want to play ball and keep things normal."