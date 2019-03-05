The top competitive cheer and dance squads from NAIA institutions across the country will compete for a national championship in the Quad-Cities this week.
St. Ambrose is hosting the two-day competition featuring 12 cheer squads from nine states and 12 dance squads from eight states at Lee Lohman Arena beginning Friday.
The field includes defending national champions, Missouri Valley in cheer and St. Ambrose in dance, teams which won their first NAIA titles a year ago.
Missouri Valley's competition in cheer includes four teams which finished second through fifth in the nation last year, Oklahoma City, St. Francis (Ind.), Concordia (Mich.) and St. Ambrose.
In dance, the St. Ambrose team coached by Danelle Langeneckert is also part of a field that includes the top eight finishers from 2018. Oklahoma City, Midland (Neb.), Point Park (Pa.), Morningside and two Michigan teams, Siena Heights and Aquinas, are part of the field.
St. Ambrose won its second straight Northeast Regional Qualifying Championship title in dance last month in Adrian, Michigan. The St. Ambrose cheer squad qualified with a runner-up finish at the regional event.
NAIA national preliminary-round competition in cheer begins at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with dance competition scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.
Final-round competition is scheduled for Saturday, with cheer competition starting at 10 a.m. and dance finals beginning at 12:15 p.m. A parade of champions and awards ceremony is scheduled to follow at 2:25 p.m.
Tickets will be sold beginning one hour prior to the first performance each day at the entrance to Lee Lohman Arena.
An all-tournament pass priced at $25 for adults and $15 for seniors ages 65 or older and students is available. A single-day ticket is priced at $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, including college students with a valid school ID.