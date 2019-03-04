Mike Holmes felt at home as he toured the St. Ambrose University campus last month.
Familiar with small colleges in his home state from his time as an educator and coach, the Des Moines native named Monday as the new director of athletics at St. Ambrose welcomes the opportunity to lead a department than oversees 29 varsity programs and serves more than a third of the school’s undergraduate students.
“St. Ambrose gets it. I sensed that when I was coaching basketball in Iowa and St. Ambrose was recruiting my players and I sensed it as I visited with the administrators and others when I visited there last month,’’ Holmes said.
“There is an understanding of how intercollegiate athletics can benefit an institution, how it can play a role in fulfilling the institution’s mission and how it prepares its student-athletes for life beyond college.’’
Currently working as the director of athletics at Franciscan University, a private Catholic institution in Steubenville, Ohio that fields 17 athletics teams and competes at the NCAA Division III level, Holmes was selected from a group of three finalists to lead the wide-ranging St. Ambrose athletic program.
He will join the staff at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference institution on July 1, replacing Ray Shovlain.
The director of athletics at St. Ambrose since 1994 and men’s basketball coach at the institution since 1982, Shovlain will continue to coach basketball and teach in the College of Business.
Additionally, Shovlain will become the ambassador for the Leadership Academy and advancement athletics liaison at St. Ambrose beginning on July 1.
“Ray has built a great department at St. Ambrose and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with him. I first met Ray when I was coaching basketball at Ottumwa and he was recruiting some of my high school players. He’s part of the fabric of the institution,’’ Holmes said.
“With the work he and the coaching staffs there have done, with the commitment the university has made to its facilities, I’m stepping into a good situation. Sometimes you move into a new job and there is a lot of work to be done. In this case, the work starts building on a very strong foundation.’’
In announcing the hiring of Holmes, St. Ambrose president Sister Joan Lescinski praised Shovlain for his work in overseeing the ongoing growth of the Fighting Bees programs and calls Holmes “a strong choice’’ to move the department forward.
“Mike brings a strong understanding of our faith-based traditions and our social justice mission, and shares our commitment to ensuring our student-athletes prioritize academics and are well-prepared to lead productive lives,’’ Lescinski said.
Holmes is a 1989 graduate of Simpson College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication. He earned a Master of Education degree in sports psychology from Iowa State in 2000.
“I never envisioned myself getting into athletics administration. I always thought I would be coaching for life, but the more time I’ve spent in the business, the more that I’ve learned that you can have the same positive impact with an individual that you can as a coach,’’ Holmes said.
“You don’t have that day-to-day interaction that you might as a coach, but you can still have that type of relationship with student-athletes from a number of programs. It’s been a good experience for me and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.’’
Holmes’ career began as an educator at coach at Allison-Bristow High School in Iowa from 1989-91. Stops at Spirit Lake (1991-94), Waverly-Shell Rock (1994-96), Des Moines Roosevelt (1996-2001), Cardinal Ritter High School in Indianapolis (2001-02) and Ottumwa (2002-08) followed.
From 2008-14, he worked as the head men’s basketball coach and as an instructor at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, leading teams to five winning records in six seasons.
“I believe in the strength of the educational system in Iowa. My wife is an educator as well, and we’re looking forward to returning to Iowa,’’ Holmes said. “It’s home for us in a lot of ways and I hope that through my ties and ability to network I will be able to help our department grow connections within the state to complement the work that is already taking place.’’
Holmes left Iowa in 2014 to become the head basketball coach and director of athletics at the University of Maine-Presque Isle, overseeing that institution’s move from the NAIA to NCAA Division III membership and its first-ever membership in a conference.
He has worked full-time as an administrator since 2017 when he was named as the director of athletics at Franciscan, a liberal arts-based institution much like St. Ambrose.
The move to the Quad-Cities will bring Holmes, his wife and 6-year-old twins, a son and a daughter, to a midpoint of sorts between sets of grandparents in Des Moines and Indianapolis.
“There are some grandparents who are very happy with this move. We all are,’’ Holmes said. “It’s a great opportunity to become part of a great institution that I’m anxious to become a part of.’’