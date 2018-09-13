For one half last year, St. Ambrose played right with the top team in the nation.
Saturday, the Fighting Bees will look to finish the deal.
For the second straight season, St. Ambrose gets a chance against defending national champion and top-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.), traveling to Fort Wayne Saturday to try and snap the Cougars' nation-long 25-game winning streak, which includes the last two national titles.
"I think we can get a lot of confidence from the way we played a year ago," head coach Mike Magistrelli said. "The challenge is putting four quarters of that together and see where the chips fall."
Last season, St. Ambrose trailed Saint Francis 28-21 and had the ball with under a minute left in the half before a fumble gave the Cougars an opening to put the game away.
Saint Francis scored on its first play of the next drive to take a two-touchdown lead into halftime and turn a close game into a 49-21 win.
"We had a lot of momentum going our way with the No. 1 team in the country. We were feeling good, going 2-0 into the game and one mistake ... can be a huge momentum changer," quarterback Jake Romani said. "Against a smart, disciplined team like they are, with talent all around, you've got to play disciplined, mistake-free, smart decisions all around."
Romani has plenty of weapons to choose from, including receiver Vince Vignali, who had six catches for 111 yards in the game last year. Tanner Champley had three rushing touchdowns last year as well.
Romani was making just his third start in that game last season but now has 12 career starts under his belt. He earned second team all-conference honors last year and is more prepared for the nerves that come with a big game.
"Regardless, every game you get some butterflies going, just the anxiousness and hype," Romani said. "Once you get that first play in, everything calms down. Confidence is a little bit up from last year, but that comes from being a senior as well."
The Cougars have a new quarterback at the helm but boast experience at nearly every other position, including at running back with Justin Green. Green rushed for 2,031 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and had 162 yards in the meeting last year.
"They’re great players. They know it, and they play with a ton of confidence," Magistrelli said. "It will be a huge challenge and probably one of the keys of the game. They have a really good group up front on the offensive and, in my opinion, the best back in the country. Justin Green is electric. He doesn't need much of a crease and he turns it into a home run."
That will test a relatively young defensive front seven for the Bees.
"Watching film, he's a very good back, probably the best back we're going to face this season," junior defensive lineman Sam Kabureck said. "The thing I saw watching film is that, if we get push up front and move those offensive linemen backwards, it makes it a lot harder for him to move around because he's used to have those big open holes."
The Bees defense is coming off a shutout in a 26-0 win over Lindenwood-Belleville, its first since 2013. Though that game featured a strange set of circumstances, with St. Ambrose having to spend three days down in Belleville, Illinois, because of weather in the area, the Bees have plenty of confidence heading into this weekend.
"We were flying around, playing faster than we have all year," junior linebacker Dillon Valdez said. "It's going to be a test, and we look at it like to be the best we've got to face the best so we're just going to play fast, we're going to tackle and we're going to bring them down."
It's the third time in the last five years the Fighting Bees have played the defending national champions. They hosted Grand View in 2014, falling 53-24, and then had the tough loss last year.
No matter the result, the Bees can't let this week affect the ones to come. After the loss to the Cougars last year, St. Ambrose dropped its next four games on its way to a 4-6 season.
"Win or lose, turning the page is going to be critical," Magistrelli said. "Regardless of the result, we've got seven more games on our schedule and none more important than the next one."
But a win can make one heckuva statement.
"A win here would show the nation what we're all about as a program," Valdez said. "That our defense is the real deal and we're up and rising."