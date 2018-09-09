BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- It took three days for St. Ambrose to grab its second win of the season.
After Friday night's game against Lindenwood-Belleville was postponed to Sunday due to severe weather in the area, the Fighting Bees beat the Lynx 26-0 at Lindenwood Stadium.
It's the first shutout the Fighting Bees' defense has recorded since a 66-0 win over Concordia (Mich.) on Sept. 28, 2013.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved due to the fear of weather in the area.
That fear was realized as heavy rain and lightning forced the game to be postponed in the first quarter.
Jake Romani got the Bees going when play resumed, hitting Tom Macari with an 11-yard touchdown pass to give St. Ambrose the 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Romani was 25 of 38 on the day with two interceptions and 299 yards passing while Vince Vignali led the St. Ambrose receiving corps with six catches for 108 yards.
Jake Osterberger gave the Fighting Bees (2-0) a two-score lead with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 56 seconds left in the first quarter that put St. Ambrose up 13-0 after Tom Gillen had the extra point blocked.
Gillen kicked field goals in the second and fourth quarter and then Osterberger put the game away with his second touchdown run of the day with 2:54 left in the game.
Osterberger finished with 84 yards on 24 carries.
St. Ambrose held the Lynx (0-2) to 183 yards and had five sacks, led by Bernard Buhake, who had 1.5 sacks on the day.
The Fighting Bees now have a short week before hitting the road to play two-time defending national champion Saint Francis (Ind.) on Saturday.