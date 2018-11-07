As St. Ambrose prepares for its final game of the season, 13 seniors will take the field for the final time.
For quarterback Jake Romani, the road to his final collegiate game was not without its hurdles, but he's made it to the finish line.
"Time flies, that's for sure," Romani said. "It seems like just yesterday I was walking in as a freshman to the first day of football camp. A lot's happened, a lot of ups and downs, but it's been a fun ride."
Romani has been the starting quarterback for the Bees for the past two seasons, but it took some time for him to get the opportunity.
After a standout high school career at Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Illinois, Romani ended his freshman year with the Fighting Bees academically ineligible. He was allowed to be around the team and participate in practices but couldn't play in any games.
"It was some stuff I had going on in life at the time," Romani said. "You're going into college your freshman year and adjusting to that, and there was some other stuff outside of school that I'm not going to get into. It was frustrating at times, but it matured me really quick going into the next year and dealing with the adversity you have to deal with in life."
Though the chance that Romani would take over the starting quarterback job was still a few years away at the time, head coach Mike Magistrelli knew the program couldn't take the risk of planning for Romani to be the starter only to have his grades keep him off the field.
"We had a talk that spring," Magistrelli said. "I said, 'Listen Jake, I'm going to talk to you like you're my son. If you're ineligible, you need to leave here. You need to go ... where you're eligible to play. You're too good a player to not play.
"'I can't plan on our future going into the hands of somebody who may or may not be eligible.'"
From that point forward, Romani turned the corner. He took classes in summer school to become eligible and started bringing his grades up to where his eligibility was no longer an issue.
He's on track to graduate in December with a major in sports management.
"It was a big wake up call, I felt I let the team down a little bit," Romani said. "The coaches, they're kind of like your teachers in football, anything you need help with in life, coach (Magistrelli) and all the other coaches that have been here have helped me grow and lead me in the right direction as a young man."
After what was essentially a redshirt year, Romani regained his eligibility after his sophomore season and spent his third year backing up quarterback Patrick Smith. Romani spent time learning all he could from Smith, a three-year starter who is third on the school's all-time passing yards list and second in touchdowns.
When the time came for Romani to take over the starting job last year, he was ready.
"It was a great feeling. I felt like it was my turn finally to step up and show what I can do and try to help lead these guys," Romani said. "It felt good to finally get that first start and have the ball in your hand every week."
Entering this week's game against Olivet Nazarene, Romani has thrown for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career and will finish his time at St. Ambrose in the top 10 in school history in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. He'll join Josh Schmidt as the only two quarterbacks to reach those ranks in just two seasons.
"He's always had the talent, you saw him come in as a freshman with a strong arm but learning the college game and the system," Magistrelli said. "When Pat graduated, that offseason was when Jake really got comfortable and emerged. He went into that spring practice and seized the opportunity."
It also looks like Romani is leaving the program in capable hands. Last week he missed his first game since taking over the starting duties due to an ankle injury and sophomore Dino Borrelli stepped in to throw for 295 yards and five touchdowns.
With Borrelli and freshman John Benckendorf expected to battle it out for the starting job next season, the Bees look like they'll have another capable starting quarterback for when Romani is done.
"It's frustrating to not play. For one, you never want to miss a game, but at the same time I felt pretty comfortable going in with Dino," Romani said. "I'm confident in him, and that game definitely shows the possibility coming in the future."
For right now, Romani is focused on finishing his senior season strong, looking for a win over the Tigers to finish the season 7-3 after two straight 4-6 campaigns.
"I think it leaves a good mark for these guys to go into next year, a lot of momentum," Romani said. "I think the future's bright, and I think next year they'll be very strong."
To see Romani take the field for the final time Saturday, and more importantly earn his diploma next month, is something that won't be soon forgotten by him or the coaching staff.
"I'm as proud for what he's done academically as for anything he's done athletically, and he's had a great career football wise," Magistrelli said. "You always want to win football games, but that's why you coach, to help a young man reach goals, become something oftentimes more than they think they are."