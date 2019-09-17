A St. Ambrose football player remains in an Indianapolis hospital following an injury over the weekend.
According to head coach Mike Magistrelli, junior receiver Tom Macari suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the team's 49-14 loss to No. 7 Marian (Ind.) on Saturday.
Macari stayed in Indianapolis to have surgery over the weekend and has yet to return to the Quad-Cities.
"His parents were fortunately at the game and are there with him," Magistrelli said. "We've been able to communicate through his mom's cell and so I got a little update (Monday) morning."
Magistrelli said he was initially told Macari would return to Davenport either Monday or Tuesday. On Tuesday, though, Magistrelli said that timetable has been moved back and he is now uncertain on exactly when Macari will come back to campus.
"We're just getting updates here and there," Magistrelli said. "It might be a couple days."
You have free articles remaining.
Macari was injured on a running play midway through the third quarter. He was put in an air cast and taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.
"You don't see the severity of it on film," Magistrelli said. "By the reaction of our training staff ... you knew he was in a lot of pain. It happened close to our sideline and our athletic trainer went out and right away called for the home side trainer and doctors."
The Plainfield, Illinois native has 29 catches for 363 yards and a touchdown in his career.
"It's a difficult blow," Magistrelli said. "Tom is a starting receiver, a good player. You hate to see injuries to anybody but much less to a guy like Tom who works so hard and goes about his business. You'd be hard-pressed to find anybody to say a negative word about Tom. ... It's tough to see that happen to any player.
"We just have to, as a program and as a team, make sure we're there for him any way we can be; assist him when he gets back here to the Quad-Cities."