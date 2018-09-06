St. Ambrose (1-0) at Lindenwood-Belleville (0-1)
Basics: 7 p.m., Lindenwood Stadium, Belleville, Illinois
Storylines: Both teams are getting a bit off their routine as this game was moved from Saturday because of the threat of severe weather in the area. St. Ambrose has won all four of the matchups in the series, including a 52-14 win last season. The Bees are coming off a big 49-27 win over 25th-ranked Dakota State while the Lynx fell 56-0 to Olivet Nazarene. The Lynx were held to just 50 total yards in the game. St. Ambrose piled up 607 total yards in their victory, including 372 coming on the ground. Tanner Champley also caught three touchdown passes in the win.