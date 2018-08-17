With students heading back to college, safety is very much at the forefront of people's minds.
It's an unfortunate side effect of a recent stretch of missing persons cases in Iowa, headlined by the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who went missing last month in Brooklyn, Iowa.
"We got here about a week and a half ago, and my mom was worried and my friends were worried because we’d all hear about how many people have gone missing and young women who have been missing, especially walking around a college campus," said Elisa Senno, a sophomore from Alton, Illinois. "I definitely think it becomes more real as you become older because as you become older you begin to process it more and realize it can happen to you, too."
Senno and the rest of the St. Ambrose women's soccer team spent Friday morning learning self-defense techniques from Travis Tarpein at Tarpein's Martial Arts Center in Davenport.
The seminar was organized by St. Ambrose assistant Paul Dayrell, who trains with Tarpein, as well as head coach Jon Mannall.
"We put our heads together and came up with the idea, it’s especially relevant with today’s news. We’re both fathers of daughters so it made a lot of sense," Mannall said. "We want to make sure that we have confident, strong personalities, and having some awareness and confidence in your own surroundings is significant."
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, there are nearly 400 missing persons cases in Iowa, and over half of those are juveniles. While that number includes runaways who are often located within 24 hours, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 74 cases of human trafficking in Iowa in 2017, a number that has gone up every year since 2012.
Two attempted abductions were reported earlier this month in Albert Lea, Minnesota, a small town just north of Mason City, Iowa.
Last week, CNN reported a group of four girls aged 11 to 14 in Michigan fought off a man attempting to kidnap one of them by throwing hot coffee at the attacker and fighting him off before running to a restaurant and calling 911.
And then there's Tibbetts, who was last seen while going on a run near her boyfriend's house and whose disappearance has received national news coverage.
Mannall admitted this recent string of instances was a big factor in putting the session together.
"I think all of us in Iowa feel like we’re in a very comfortable and safe part of the world but when you hear something like this, it brings it home in a kind of chilling way," Mannall said. "Giving them the opportunity to realize there are some things they can do to help themselves, it definitely puts them in a more confident position."
Katie Reitz is a junior from West Chicago, and though St. Ambrose isn't a large campus, there are still times where walking from building to building, especially at night, can cause some heightened nerves.
"I’ve never been approached, but being a girl on a college campus at night by yourself, you just sometimes feel uneasy. Especially hearing now about Mollie Tibbetts and all the people who have been going missing," Reitz said. "Being from the city, that’s in the news all the time so you have it in the back of your mind."
That made Friday's session a valuable experience for everyone involved.
"I would recommend it. You never think you’re going to have to use it, but you never know," Reitz said. "Even two hours, or two sessions of basic moves to get out of dangerous situations is helpful. Obviously you never want to use it but you never know if you’re going to have to.
"It’s better to have it than not have it."
Tarpein spent much of the two hours teaching techniques to create distance and space from an assailant. Some of the techniques he demonstrated with his 7-year-old daughter, Sasha, as well as with Dayrell.
He also gave some basic advice for those without self-defense training, his biggest message, "Don't be an easy target."
"If you’re worried about safety and your well-being and you’re out late, mace is great. It’s cheap, it’s very effective and it doesn’t take rocket science to use it," Tarpein said. "All you need is that scenario of disconnect, getting space and getting out of harm's way.
"Everyone should really understand, get out of that area. Run, yell, scream, fight, whatever you’ve got to do to create a distraction and create space. That is the easiest thing I can teach people right away."
The recent news coverage of cases such as Tibbetts' has led to an uptick in demand for self-defense classes. Tarpein said he receives daily requests and in the last three weeks he has run two other seminars like the one he conducted Friday, mainly involving children and women.
But it's important for people to realize it's better to be proactive than reactive.
"It's easy for me to say this as a martial-arts business owner, everyone should do martial arts," Tarpein said. "One, it's fun, and two, if you never have to use it, worst case scenario you get in shape and learn something kind of cool.
"But, when it comes down to it, if you have to use it, it's like an insurance policy. You never want to have to cash in your insurance policy, but if you did, you know what to do, you know how to act because you've done it over and over."