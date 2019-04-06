Top-seeded St. Ambrose found itself in a struggle from the start Saturday in the championship match of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s volleyball tournament.
The Fighting Bees played from behind throughout most of a 25-21, 25-23, 29-27 loss at Lee Lohman Arena to St. Xavier, which avenged a pair of three-set regular-season losses to earn a berth in the NAIA National Championships with the win.
“They brought the energy and we just couldn’t match it,’’ St. Ambrose setter Adam Campbell said. “They took it at us from the start in every set and playing from behind, it was tough.’’
The second-seeded Cougars provided a hint of things to come in Friday’s semifinals, losing the first set 25-19 and trailing in the second 14-10 before rallying for five-set win over Cardinal Stritch.
“Watching the way they fought back in the semifinals, we knew this wouldn’t be easy,’’ Campbell said.
St. Xavier jumped out to 4-1 leads in the first and third sets and a 5-1advantage in the second set in the finals against St. Ambrose, which had advanced with a three-set win over Robert Morris (Ill.).
“They came out fast and I felt like we were a little tentative, playing not to lose,’’ Fighting Bees coach Dawn Kerr said. “We’ve had a rough week with illness and injuries and while the guys toughed it out and battled, we never found the formation that got us over the hump.’’
The Cougars controlled the opening set, scoring four of the next five points after 10th-ranked St. Ambrose (15-10) forged an 8-8 tie.
The Fighting Bees forced the issue in the second and third sets but St. Xavier (20-7) scored four of the final five points to claim the second set and rallied from a 23-21 deficit to take the third.
“Whenever we did manage to gain a little momentum, it seemed like it didn’t take long for the pendulum to swing back the other way,’’ Kerr said. “We just couldn’t sustain anything and ultimately, that cost us.’’