The future continues to look as bright as ever for the St. Ambrose football program.
In the last two years, new practice fields have been built, the weight lifting facilities have been renovated and this season began with the unveiling of a new building that houses the locker room and coaches offices.
The field turf at Brady Street Stadium is being replaced, which should bridge the gap until a new stadium is built.
The team is also sporting new uniforms and helmets, part of an agreement with Nike.
"For me it was a like fresh start," junior defensive back Kobe Easley said. "There are so many improvements from when I showed up, to now, it's mind-blowing."
While all these perks will continue to pay off down the line, right now the football team is focused on the present.
"This is the year to do something," receiver Tanner Champley said. "It’s all new, we’ve got new guys coming in, a lot of guys coming back, a new look so we’re definitely going to have to make it count.
"We’re betting on this year.”
The Fighting Bees are coming off consecutive 4-6 seasons and return just 14 seniors. But many of the younger players have playing experience and one of the largest recruiting classes in recent history has brought plenty of optimism.
"We're very excited right now," head coach Mike Magistrelli said. "We get a sense and see that we have a very talented new group of players that have very quickly started to mesh with the returners to where we feel they complement them very well. We feel like we have a chance to, if healthy, have a good year and I think that's why everybody's excited."
Offensively, Jake Romani returns for his second season at quarterback. He earned second team all-conference honors after completing 52.1 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns.
"I'm the oldest guy here so all eyes are on me," Romani said. "I've got to be a leader behind the scenes and on the scene. ... First guy in, last guy out. I've got to be serious about everything I do. You take one play off or you take it as a joke, these other guys are going to feed off that and do the same thing. Every move I make, it has to be crisp, it has to be business."
Romani also threw 11 interceptions last year but Magistrelli has seen a big step up in his decision-making during the offseason.
"You saw him progress every year in our program to where last year, finally getting those game reps ... you don't really know until you get out there," Magistrelli said. "I think he went through as big a learning curve, maturity through experience a year ago by playing 10 ball games and gave him a lot of confidence to where you saw that this past spring."
The Bees return three starting offensive linemen and Jake Osterberger anchors the running game after rushing for nearly 600 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Champley leads a receiving corps that is as deep as any the Bees have had in recent years. While there may not be a big-time target, Champley, Vince Vignali and Tom Macari each saw playing time last year and bring something different to the offense.
"They all can play, they all can be starters so we're pretty confident whenever they can get in the game they can make plays," Romani said. "Communication has been a big thing, making sure we get that down and ready for Week 1."
Defensively, the Bees have to replace All-American Chris Overton, who piled up 14.5 sacks last season. While there may not be one single player that can make the impact he did, there's plenty of pieces that can help carry the load.
The Bees have four new defensive linemen but return junior linebacker Dillon Valdez, who played in all 10 games last season. Ryan Zitkus, an Illinois State transfer, figures to bring another dimension to the defense as well.
With consistency on the coaching side — Vince Fillipp returns for his second season at defensive coordinator, the first time since 2014 the Bees haven't had to break in a new coach — the defense is coming quicker and easier.
"I like the football IQ," Valdez said. "We’re calling out plays, formations and we’re playing fast and we trust each other. We know where we’re going to be and we’re playing hard."
There's also experience in the secondary. Easley returns after leading the team with four interceptions as a sophomore and Jake Schramm played in all 10 games as a freshman. Much like the receiving corps, there's depth in the secondary, with four players battling for playing time at the safety spot.
The Bees will be tested throughout the season, with four of their games against teams ranked in the Top 25. St. Ambrose starts off its season with three straight overnight road trips and has to face the last three national champions in two-time defending champion Saint Francis (Ind.) and Marian.
The Bees played a similar schedule last season and believe they're now ready for the gauntlet, and hope to challenge for a conference title.
"I think a lot of the young guys, going through that hard schedule, it’s only prepared us to be better and more prepared for this year’s schedule," Easley said. "I think we’ll go into the games more focused, more prepared, getting all the younger guys prepared, knowing what to expect.
"We’re excited for the pressure."