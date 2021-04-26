Strandgard, Redbirds craft a special season

Strandgard has complemented that by playing a solid first base, crediting the abilities of her teammates.

“They always do a good job of hitting the target. They’re making a lot of good throws and that makes my job easy,’’ Strandgard said.

This season’s work continues a steady progression of growth for Strandgard, who saw action for Illinois State in one game as a freshman in 2018 on a team that included her sister, Riley.

She played in 10 games and totaled six at-bats as a sophomore, playing behind all-Missouri Valley Conference pick Allison Spence for a second straight season.

Strandgard moved into the lineup at first base a year ago, starting in all 20 games she played while batting .300.

“I had such a great opportunity to learn and grow my first two years, playing behind Allison Spence,’’ Strandgard said.

“I was able to watch her work and learn from how she played the game. It helped me get ready for going into places like Florida and Oklahoma and being ready to play there last year.’’

That experience also helped Strandgard adjust from the high school level, where she was a standout for Sherrard in volleyball, basketball and softball.