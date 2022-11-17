Teamwork leads Bees back to national stage

A summer trip to Puerto Rico laid the foundation for a St. Ambrose University volleyball season that has reached the NAIA national tournament.

The Fighting Bees will make their first national tourney appearance since 2010 on Saturday, visiting second-ranked Jamestown in a 3 p.m. first-round match.

“This is where we want to be,’’ senior outside hitter Jill Kavalauskas said. “We’ve been working all season to make this year the best it could be.’’

That work began long before the first kill or dig of the season was recorded.

Outside hitter Mackenzie Grafton, a junior from Orion, said 6 a.m. strength and conditioning sessions three times a week last spring made a difference.

Seventh-year coach Dawn Steinhauser said a week-long trip to Puerto Rico during the summer also brought the team together.

“This group has been pretty determined. We felt like we were positioned for a good season a year ago and didn’t finish as well as we anticipated but that turned into motivation,’’ Steinhauser said. “They worked hard all spring and had a good summer trip to Puerto Rico. We played two teams there and we did a lot of team building. We all stepped out of our comfort zone a bit on some of the activities and I believe it brought us together.’’

Grafton sees that as well.

“There is a good team chemistry here. We added a couple of new players from a year ago and they have stepped in and helped out. It’s been a good season and to finish up in nationals, that’s great,’’ Grafton said.

St. Ambrose earned its berth in the national tournament with a runner-up finish in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tourney, securing a spot by reaching the finals of the conference tourney after regular-season champion St. Xavier also reached the league tourney finals.

“We didn’t get the conference title and that was one of our goals, but we are playing our best volleyball right now,’’ said Kavalauskas, a three-time first-team All-CCAC selection who enters the national tourney needing just one kill to reach 400 for the season.

St. Ambrose has solid balance. In addition to Kavalauskas, Grafton, outside hitter Meredith Siebers and setter Hannah Sondag earned all-conference recognition.

“One of our strengths has been the contributions have come from everybody on our team,’’ Steinhauser said. “Jill has been a driving force for us now the past few seasons. She has helped create the culture within our program that is allowing us to have the kind of success we’re having, raising everybody’s level of play and expectations.’’

Grafton said St. Ambrose has seen national-tourney caliber opponents during the regular season, something that will benefit the team now.

“Going up against Missouri Baptist, Cumberland, Indiana Tech early on, that experience is something we’ve learned from,’’ Grafton said. “It has prepared us well for this.’’

The Fighting Bees take a 24-9 record into Saturday’s opening-round match, where the winner will advance to the NAIA finals site in Sioux City, Iowa, beginning on Nov. 30.

Jamestown brings a 31-2 record into the tourney. The Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season and tourney champion carries a 12-match win streak into its pairing with St. Ambrose.

“They’re a really solid team and we’re looking forward to the challenge,’’ Kavalauskas said.

The Bees believe effectiveness in the serve-pass game and blocking will ultimately determine their fate.

“There’s no pressure on us, going against the second-ranked team in the country,’’ Grafton said. “We can just go play, have some fun and see what we can do.’’

Steinhauser believes the Bees match up well against their first-round opponent.

"We've focused on fundamentals this week," Steinhauser said, "and if we come out and play our game, leave it all on the floor, I feel like we can compete and show that we belong."