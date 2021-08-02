Texas/Oklahoma defection leads to rampant speculation about future of college athletics

Few moves in college athletics in recent years have prompted as much angst, uncertainty and anger as what Texas and Oklahoma did last week.
The two marquee schools in the Big 12 announced they will defect to the Southeastern Conference, a move that is slated to go into effect in 2025 but undoubtedly will happen much sooner than that.
It’s a decision motivated strictly by money. It’s a cash grab, pure and simple.
The Sooners and Longhorns saw a chance to become part of a super-conference already filled with football super-powers. The SEC’s payout to league members ultimately could end up being nearly double what Big 12 universities receive.
Forget the fact that Oklahoma has been part of the same conference as Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State since 1920. Texas has been aligned in the same league with Baylor and Texas Tech since 1914.
That wasn't a consideration. The two defectors chose royalties over loyalties.
It’s the sort of thing we’ve come to expect in college athletics but because Texas and Oklahoma are such heavyweights in college sports, this move sent shockwaves reverberating around the country.
When Missouri and Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC about a decade ago, it merely raised a few eyebrows. When Utah and Colorado jumped to the Pac-12, it prompted yawns. When the Big Ten added Rutgers, it elicited ridicule.
This time there were gasps of fear.
It has left the remaining eight teams in the Big 12 at a perilous crossroads.
The league, which has now lost half of its original members over the past decade, could go in a lot of different directions now.
It could stay with just the eight remaining teams. This league prospered for several decades as the Big Eight before absorbing remnants of the old Southwest Conference, but in order to host a lucrative football conference championship game, it is required to have 10 members.
That was the whole point behind adding TCU and West Virginia after Nebraska, Missouri, Texas A&M and Colorado bolted.
A second option would be to add new members such as Cincinnati, Memphis or Brigham Young to replace Texas and Oklahoma, and get back up to 10 members.
That would dilute the quality of the league from a football standpoint and edge it closer to becoming a second-tier entity compared to the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12. With Kansas, defending national champion Baylor and several other quality programs, it still would be a great basketball league, but football is what attracts the big television money.
The Big 12 could try to lure back some of those former members who departed — perhaps Nebraska and Missouri? — but that seems really unlikely.
What is more likely is that the Big 12 could simply dissolve, just as the old SWC did 25 years ago.
Kansas and Iowa State reportedly have expressed an interest in joining the Big Ten although it’s not clear if that interest is reciprocated.
Kansas fueled speculation that it is looking elsewhere when it used its athletic Twitter account to extol its virtues to any conference that might be interested in adding the Jayhawks.
Kansas’ basketball program would be an attractive addition to the Big Ten but some of its other athletic programs, most notably football, are sub-par.
Iowa State does have Big Ten quality programs and it certainly would be fun to see the Cyclones become part of the same league as the rival Hawkeyes. However, the Big Ten added Rutgers to get a foothold in the New York metro area and added Maryland because of its proximity to Washington D.C. It’s doubtful the league is as gaga over grabbing the Des Moines market.
One of the most plausible possibilities is that West Virginia could leave the Big 12 to join the ACC, which currently has 15 members. It’s a much better geographic fit there than in the Big 12 anyway.
If Kansas, Iowa State and West Virginia were to find homes elsewhere, you have to think the remaining Big 12 schools would be in scramble mode. It’s not a stretch to think they might seek refuge in the Pac-12.
There already have been reports that the three Texas universities — Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU — are considering the possibility of joining the Pac-12.
We could conceivably end up with four 16-member super conferences.
There are all sorts of other scenarios being floated, most of which have no basis in fact and some of which border on lunacy.
Some have speculated the Big Ten might be interested in adding USC, UCLA, Stanford and California to become a truly coast-to-coast conference. In truth, that would fit in with the league’s desire to latch onto massive media markets.
There is speculation that all eight schools left behind by the defection of Texas and Oklahoma could merge with the Pac-12, which presumably would make it the Pac-20.
A Denver columnist suggested that Colorado look into leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
A New Jersey blogger speculated about all sorts of hallucinatory alignments of FBS programs, including one that would separate Iowa from the rest of the Big Ten and place it in the SEC West Division. (Marijuana has been legalized in New Jersey, by the way.)
Almost anything is possible right now.
More surprises undoubtedly are lurking in the next few turbulent years.