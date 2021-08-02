Texas/Oklahoma defection leads to rampant speculation about future of college athletics

What is more likely is that the Big 12 could simply dissolve, just as the old SWC did 25 years ago.

Kansas and Iowa State reportedly have expressed an interest in joining the Big Ten although it’s not clear if that interest is reciprocated.

Kansas fueled speculation that it is looking elsewhere when it used its athletic Twitter account to extol its virtues to any conference that might be interested in adding the Jayhawks.

Kansas’ basketball program would be an attractive addition to the Big Ten but some of its other athletic programs, most notably football, are sub-par.

Iowa State does have Big Ten quality programs and it certainly would be fun to see the Cyclones become part of the same league as the rival Hawkeyes. However, the Big Ten added Rutgers to get a foothold in the New York metro area and added Maryland because of its proximity to Washington D.C. It’s doubtful the league is as gaga over grabbing the Des Moines market.

One of the most plausible possibilities is that West Virginia could leave the Big 12 to join the ACC, which currently has 15 members. It’s a much better geographic fit there than in the Big 12 anyway.