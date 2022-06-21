 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
IOWA STATE WOMEN'S ATHLETICS

TITLE IX AT ISU: Uhl was nation's best on the track

  • 0
London Olympics Athletics Women

The United States' Janet Cherobon-Bawcom, right, and Lisa Uhl compete in the women's 10,000-meter final during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Uhl won NCAA titles in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters during her senior season at Iowa State.

 AP

Editor’s note: This is the fourth part in a series counting down the top 10 moments in Iowa State Cyclones women’s athletics history in the days leading up to the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23.

AMES — Lisa (Koll) Uhl rolled the dice and dug deep. Iowa State’s star distance runner and 2012 Olympian yearned to finish her sterling collegiate career with a rare “double” win in the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races at the NCAA Championships, so as she laced up her sneakers as a Cyclone one last time in 2010, she was more worried about strength and endurance than time.

“It's going to be quite a task to try and get them both,” Uhl told the Cedar Rapids Gazette at the time. “I figure it's my last NCAA meet, so I've got to take a shot.”

The former Fort Dodge standout squarely landed both, becoming just the third female athlete to win both events in the same NCAA Outdoor Championships meet.

Few were surprised. Uhl had already secured two NCAA titles, so the “double” win simply capped a record-setting and decorated collegiate career — and rightly sits at No. 2 in our countdown of top moments in ISU women’s sports history since the adoption of Title IX 50 years ago.

People are also reading…

She was inducted into the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had a core group of people with me at Iowa State who had the same goals as me,” Uhl said in a news release at the time. “Although it was a big transition, it was so much fun. I loved every second of it and have so many great memories. I can’t put into words how much this means to me. Iowa State did so much for me.”

Uhl, in turn, broke the mold. She won the Honda award, which honors the nation’s top track and field athlete, after her senior season and competed in the 2012 London Olympics before embarking on a five-year professional career. Uhl remains the Cyclones’ record-holder in both the 5,000- and 10,000-meters.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeyes land four-star Florida back

Hawkeyes land four-star Florida back

Kendrick Raphael, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound back from Naples, Fla., announced on social media following a weekend visit to Iowa City that he has selected the Hawkeyes over nearly two dozen other scholarship offers.

NFL Hawkeyes help Q-C Rally for Reid

NFL Hawkeyes help Q-C Rally for Reid

A number of current and former NFL players who played college football at Iowa will join the camp’s head coach, Jake Gervase, in taking part in the second annual Rally for Reid Football Camp next Friday at Jack & Pat Bush Stadium on the Assumption High School Campus.

Summer a season of growth for Hawkeyes' Sandfort

Summer a season of growth for Hawkeyes' Sandfort

In more ways than he anticipated, summer has turned into a season of growth for Iowa basketball player Payton Sandfort. The Iowa wing grew more than an inch since last year. Sandfort hopes to show improvement in his game as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News