CEDAR FALLS — It was a defensive gem. It was ugly, otherwise.
Ninth-ranked Northern Iowa's defense picked off three Idaho State passes as the Panthers rallied for a 13-6 victory Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
"That was good. I don't care, it was a win," said a pleased Mark Farley in his post-game. "Of course, we can play better on offense. But I thought the defense was tremendous."
Farley was right on both counts.
In addition to the three interceptions, UNI had five sacks and held the Bengals to 203 total yards and, probably most importantly, zero points in the second half after ISU led 6-3 at halftime.
Farley admitted he was leery coming into the game because after strong practices during the open date, the week leading up to Saturday's game seemed to drag on and on for the 19-year coach.
"I knew it was going to be a battle. I didn't know if we were going to have the energy and output that we needed," Farley said. "There was a lot of unknowns about this team (Idaho State). Even though we had a couple of games (film) on them, there were still some unknowns.
"But in the end, I'm still pleased."
As strong as the defense was, the Panther offense labored, especially from the start as UNI's first four drives all went three and out. In 28 first-half plays, the Panthers managed just 59 yards.
"The offense has got to play better," UNI quarterback Will McElvain said. "At the beginning of the game we weren't moving the ball whatsoever. A lot of that was through the air, we were getting things going on the ground, but we couldn't get through the air.
"A lot of that is my fault. I've got to play better."
The only points UNI scored in first half came after freshman corner Omar Brown picked off a Gunnar Amos pass and returned it to the ISU 26 with 2:27 left to half.
Still, the Panthers weren't able to convert on a 3rd and 2 from the Bengal 18 and had to settle for a 35-yard Matthew Cook field goal.
ISU, starting back-up quarterback Gunnar Amos, scored on its first possession, a 42-yard field goal by Kevin Ryan. Ryan added a 35-yard field goal with 13:03 left in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead.
It could've been a lot more for the Bengals except for a Panther defense that buckled down time and time again. Up 3-0, ISU took its second drive inside the UNI 25, but a sack by Jared Brinkman forced the Bengals to punt.
In fact, ISU's first five drives in the first half reached UNI territory, but the Panther defense wouldn't break.
"I think we did a great job overall," said defensive end Elerson Smith who had three of UNI's five sacks. "Up front, Butch (Tim Butcher) and Brinkman (Jared) were doing a great job of stuffing the run and shutting that all down. Cuvy (Spencer Cuvelier) and Flater (Bryce) were great filling gaps and going sideline to sideline and the DB's did a great job."
It was even tougher on the Bengals in the second half as they reached UNI territory just twice in the third and fourth quarters with one resulting in a punt from the Panther 40 and the second ending in an interception.
"We've got a good defense," Farley said. "We do because we are multiple. If you looked at it, it was mostly four-man (front today) ... they pushed us into a four-man front that we did not expect. That was not the plan.
"As it worked out we went to a three-man --- the package we had worked on a lot more and that was what got the intercept as well as the last four downs when we got off the field."
UNI finally got an offensive spark in late in the third quarter when sophomore Tyler Hoosman busted loose for a 22-yard gain to the Bengal 36. A 16-yard pass to Jaylin James from Will McElvain got the Panthers inside the ISU 20.
Then with 14:14 left in the fourth, and UNI facing a 3rd and 8 from the Bengal 17, McElvain created something out of nothing when ISU chose to drop eight defenders and rush only three, McElvain danced around in the pocket for a couple of seconds, darted right, then reversed course to his left before finding Isaiah Weston in the back of the end zone for a 10-6 lead.
"They were kind of playing soft, as trying to take a shot for the end zone and it wasn't there," McElvain explained. "So, I was scrambling and the line did a good job protecting to keep me a live and the receivers did a good job of finding space. It was just a good overall play when we needed it."
Idaho State's next two possessions ended in interceptions by Austin Evans and Bryce Flater. Flater returned his for a touchdown It was called back for a blindside block, but it produced a 21-yard Cook field goal and a 13-6 lead with 2:11 left in the game.
From there, the UNI defense pinned its ears back as Smith recorded his third sack on a 3rd-and-5 play, and Xavior Williams knocked down a desperation heave to seal the win.
"That was a good win coming off an open date," Farley said. "We got some work to do to clean some things up, but I feel good about where we are at."