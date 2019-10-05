CEDAR FALLS — A humbling loss on the road could’ve sidetracked months of good work by the Northern Iowa football team.
The Panthers labored through a tough week of practice after a 29-17 loss at Weber State this week, but the one constant for UNI was a motivation to show it could beat a tough opponent.
Behind another great defensive performance and an offense that was explosive at the right times the No. 13 Panthers did just that with a 21-14 win over No. 17 Youngstown State on Saturday at the UNI-Dome to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play.
“Huge,” UNI coach Mark Farley said of the importance of opening Valley play with a win. “It was hard week. It was a long week and it turned out to be a good week because of how we came together as a team for this particular one.
“All that matters is we got this first win against a very good team and that is all we were saying, we got to beat somebody that is really good and that team is really good.”
The Panthers (3-2 overall, 1-0 MVFC) corralled one of the top rushing offenses in the nation, holding them to 55 yards on 36 carries, while UNI used three long-scoring drives in the first half and some big defensive plays in the second to earn its ninth consecutive home win over the Penguins, handing a surging YSU its first loss.
UNI led 21-7 at halftime, but YSU opened the second half with a quick scoring drive and then it was a dogfight.
A critical juncture came midway through the third when a targeting call on the Panthers’ Bryce Flater was overturned by review. Had the call stood, YSU would’ve had first-and-10 at the UNI 12. Instead the Penguins attempted a 44-yard field goal that sailed wide right.
“That is where the rule paid off,” Farley said. “They went to the box, and I kind of saw what happened and the quarterback was trying to get the first down, and he (Bryce) was trying to keep him from getting the first down. To the credit of our officials, I thought they did a good job.”
The final five minutes of the game brought a flurry of action.
YSU was on a seven-minute, 15-play drive when Austin Evans blitzed on a third-and-6 play, hit Penguin quarterback Nathan Mays and forcing a fumble that Seth Thomas recovered at the Panther 23. UNI then got to YSU’s 47 only to fumble the ball back to the Penguins.
But the Panther defense stood tall, and on another third and long, Smith and Tim Butcher converged on Mays for a huge sack, knocking Mays out of the game.
“Those are huge,” defensive end Elerson Smith said. “Anytime you can get to the quarterback those are drive killers.”
“It was a big play,” Smith added of the second half. “But there was a whole game of big plays like that.”
The Penguins were forced to punt after the sack and Mays’ injury, and UNI ran out the remaining 3:59, getting a huge 34-yard pass play that move the Panthers from their own 28 to the Penguin 38.
You have free articles remaining.
“That is what good football is,” said running back Trevor Allen of the Panthers being able to run out the clock. “That is what winning football is supposed to be about.”
UNI took a 21-7 halftime lead as Will McElvain threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Weston for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and Trevor Allen and Tyler Hoosman had touchdown runs of 10 and 15 in the second quarter.
The Panthers scored on scoring-drives of 80, 79 and 75 yards in the first half, while holding the Penguins explosive offense in check for the most part.
After punting on its first two possessions, a pass interference call help UNI move into YSU territory. Then on a third-and-9, McElvain stepped up in the pocket to avoid a rush and toss deep to Weston who had a step and hauled in his fourth touchdown reception in as many games.
A 42-yard reception by Jaylin James to the Penguin 24 led to a pair of strong runs by Allen and some outstanding lead blocking by senior left guard Jackson Scott-Brown as Allen went 14 and then 10 to pay dirt for a 14-0 lead late in the second.
The 42-yard play was one of four McElvain passes that went for 30 or more yards. He finished 10 of 20 for 235, with Weston hauling in three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
“Those are what create big drives for us,” Weston said. “When we get big plays like that our rhythm kicks in and we are able to march down the field.”
But after the Allen score, UNI made one of its few defensive mistakes as on the Penguins first play after the touchdown, a great fake on a toss sweep saw the Panther defense bite on the fake allowing Jermiah Braswell to get deep all by himself for a 75-yard touchdown pass from Mays.
Up to that point, YSU which averaged 296 rushing yards and 44 points through its first four games, had 60 yards on 20 plays.
“I think we did a good job of stuffing them up front,” said Smith who had 2 ½ of UNI’s six sacks. “The coaches did a great job this week of letting us know what we were going to do. Didn’t have any surprises out there with what they were going to come out and do, so a good job by the coaches of getting us ready.
“And, we played hard.”
The Panthers didn’t hang their heads, however, as McElvain hit Weston on a 47-yard pass on third-and-16 play to the YSU 13. Tyler Hoosman finished off the 7-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run up the middle, untouched with 1:12 to halftime, and that was the score at the break.
“That was huge in this game, and huge in this season,” Allen said. “We really came out this week and really moved the ball both on the ground and through the air.”
It all added up to a needed win for the Panthers.
“Very pleased with a win. That was a very good football game,” Farley finished.