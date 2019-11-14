BROOKINGS, S.D. — Internally for No. 4 Northern Iowa Saturday's game at No. 8 South Dakota State is the next one on the schedule.
Under the mantra that no game is bigger than the next one, the Panthers (7-3 overall, 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference) are clearly focused on putting the best game plan together to give themselves a chance to beat the Jacks (7-3, 4-2).
That statement held true for the week building up to UNI's win over Indiana State on Nov. 9, and will again next week when the Panthers begin addressing their regular-season finale at home against Western Illinois.
On a more macro scale, however, UNI has also addressed how much is riding on this game just to burst that bubble and move on from it to the important matter of preparing for SDSU.
The game is huge for both teams.
With a win, the Panthers will almost assure themselves of a national seed and a first-round bye in the 24-team FCS playoff field, something no UNI team has accomplished.
Back-to-back wins (beat WIU next week), which would mean the Panthers would have won six-consecutive games, would mark for the first time since 2011 that UNI has had three or fewer losses in the regular season.
"Guarded," Farley said of why he talked to his team after the FCS Playoff Committee listed UNI at No. 6 in its pre-playoff poll it released on Nov. 6. "Guarded because you want to get excited about it, and yeah, you feel like you are in a good position. But the moment you do that ... I know you better be in a guarded position because you know what you are up against this week."
"You want to make sure you put the best plan together that will give you the best chance to win with the people you have. That is why you say it is guarded. Because you want to take a step back. You want to take a breath, but if you do it is going to cost you," closed Farley.
Getting to where it wants to get won't be easy for UNI, especially against a Jacks team that has lost its last two home games, three weeks ago to NDSU, and then last week to Illinois State. SDSU has not lost three consecutive home games at Dykhouse Stadium since 1995 when the Jacks were a Division II school and longtime head coach John Stiegelmeier, then SDSU's defensive coordinator, was a year away from being named head coach.
Like Northern Iowa, SDSU likely would secure a national seed and a first-round bye with a win and a victory at South Dakota the following week.
"I assume they'd be coming into this game fired up," UNI quarterback Will McElvain said. "It is the same thing for us as with every week. You got to win the game. We are as confident as we ever are, and we just got to keep winning.
'It will definitely be a fun game."
Both teams come in with questions on offense.
True freshman quarterback Keaton Heide will make his second consecutive start for SDSU. Just three weeks ago, Heide was third string behind J'Bore Gibbs and Kanin Nelson. Gibbs was lost for the season after suffering an injury against North Dakota State, and Nelson started at Missouri State.
Heide is 30 of 49 for 401 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. He actually has a better completion percentage (61.2) than either Gibbs (58.9) or Nelson (56.8).
Farley has liked what he has seen of Heide on film and furthermore says the Jacks surround the quarterback with a lot of good players, including 1,000-yard rusher Pierre Strong (1,004 yards and eight touchdowns) and wide receiver Cade Johnson (51 catches for 914 yards and seven touchdowns).
"I think he is good. I think the offensive line is good and of course they have the receiver that has been dominant," Farley said. "They are just impressive. When I watch film, I look for speed and size, and they have that."
"Their quarterback ... he has some good players around him and he has a good offensive coordinator that knows how to use him."
As for UNI, it will be a waiting game on whom will be able to line up offensive Saturday for the Panthers.
Wide receiver Isaiah Weston is questionable. If he can't go, it adds another playmaker to a list of unavailable weapons — Briley Moore, Tristan Bohr, Deion McShane, Alphonso Soko and Tyler Hoosman — all players who were slotted to play major roles on offense.
With or without Weston, the offense will have to find away to get things done against a SDSU defense than ranks seventh in the FCS in scoring defense.
The Panthers say all three phases of the game will have to be strong.
"Defense has continued to play great and keep us in a place where we can always get a win," Farley said. "And special team has to find ways to get us field position. If we can do those things we might be able to offset some of the things we're doing on offense when we're not at full strength."