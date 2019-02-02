CEDAR FALLS — Spencer Haldeman did it a again.
The McLeod Center’s closer secured the University of Northern Iowa’s fourth consecutive home win with all 15 of his points coming in a final 14 minutes, 8 seconds of a 64-59 Saturday night victory over Missouri State.
Haldeman has now followed up his 21-point game against Indiana State with a career-high 24 points in a win over Evansville before adding to his heroics on this night.
Luke McDonnell and Isaiah Brown each added 12 points for a UNI team (10-13, 5-5 MVC) that shot a season-best 52.4 percent from the field.
This game opened at a snail’s pace with two defensive-minded teams forcing the offenses into lengthy possessions, grinding throughout the majority of the first half before each team found paths to the basket to start the second.
UNI survived a back-and-forth exchange at the end of the opening half when Wyatt Lohaus knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer to take a 28-27 lead into intermission. Isaiah Brown took advantage of a McDonnell screen and opened the second half with a traditional three-point play off a drive that extended the lead to four.
Missouri State (11-12, 5-5) answered by knocking down its first four field goals with two free throws to go up 38-37 before Spencer Haldeman’s first two field goals put UNI back in front. After scoring on a strong drive, Haldeman knocked down a pull-up trey and added a free throw for a four-point play that gave the Panthers a 43-40 lead with 11:37 remaining.
Missouri State again rallied.
After having a shot blocked by Da Silva prior to Ryan Kreklow’s go-ahead layup on the other end, Tywhon Pickford put UNI in front, 47-46, and Haldeman extended the edge with a 3-pointer and 5:31 remaining.
Haldeman kept UNI in the lead from there with a 3-pointer for a 57-53 edge and pair of free throws to go up 59-55 before Brown found Pickford for a layup in the final minute that essentially sealed the win before a parade of free throws.