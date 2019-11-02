NORMAL, Ill. — Suni Lane had been waiting patiently for his time to shine.
He got it Saturday, in No. 9 Northern Iowa's 27-10 statement-making win over No. 7 Illinois State.
Lane, a Bettendorf native, caught just two passes, but both of them went for touchdowns.
"We got a deep receiving corp. full of great players," said Lane, who began his career at UNI as a defensive back. "It was just being patient. I talked to my family and they kept me positive week in, week out and when my number got called being ready and taking advantage of it.
"There is nothing better. It is exciting. To see my teammates on the sideline and how excited they are for me ... I'm just thankful."
Will McElvain threw three touchdown passes and the Panther defense forced three Illinois State turnovers in four plays in the second half to improve to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the MVFC.
"It means a lot," safety Christian Jegen said. "We've had trouble on the road the past few years. We knew coming into November that this was a time to prove that we could win road games, and not just games in the Dome
"It proves that this team is coming together, playing strong and playing good."
Lane's first grab came with 11 seconds left to halftime when McElvain threaded the needle on a deep slant as the ball sliced through a pair of Illinois State defenders and Lane had to go up high, grab it and get his feet down in the back of the end zone.
"It was a big day," McElvain said of what Lane did. "They tried to take a lot away from Isaiah (Weston) with the big season he is having and we needed other guys to step up. He made a huge catch last week against Missouri State, and I know and the coaching staff has known he can come in make huge plays."
The game turned on a dime in the third quarter with UNI clinging to a 14-7 lead.
A muffed punt gave Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) the ball at the Panthers' 30. But UNI held the Redbirds to a 38-yard Sam Fenlason field goal.
Shortly after, McElvain made the play of the game.
With an eight-play drive appearing to falter at the ISU 27, and the Panthers facing a 3rd and 7 at the Redbird 27, two ISU defenders hit McElvain in the backfield on a pass attempt. But the elusive freshman skipped out of the first tackle, looked down field and found a wide open Lane, who had broken off route, for a 27-yard touchdown and a 21-10 lead
"Suni is a great story," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "He has had so many ups and downs in his career. He is a great person. He was on defense and I played him as a freshman. Then he got hurt last year so we redshirted him.
"Then we put him on offense full time and I just think it is hard for a receiver to get in the fold very quickly on offense so he didn't get to play a lot early in the season. It was discouraging for him, but he stuck with it. I know what kind of player he was because I had him on defense for two years. He is intelligent. He is fast. He is athletic. He just needed to get reps and get his opportunity and he got that today so, now, you are going to see a lot more of him."
Illinois State's will to win crumbled at that point, and UNI's defense was a huge part of that as the Panthers forced three Redbird turnovers in the next four plays.
Christian Jegen and Omar Brown had interceptions, and Xavior Williams recovered a fumble forced by Roosevelt Lawrence that led to a pair of Matthew Cook field goals.