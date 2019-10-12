FARGO, N.D. — The things that have undone Northern Iowa in recent history against North Dakota State undid the Panthers again Saturday.
Square in it at halftime, trailing by four and with the ball first, UNI had a chance to seize early momentum and instead everything went haywire for the Panthers.
A fumble on the UNI's third play of the third quarter was recovered by the Bison leading to a quick NDSU touchdown. A dropped pass in the end zone and a missed field goal with the a chance to get within four followed.
Those are things that can't happen on the road and against the defending national champion.
The end result was NDSU (6-0 overall, 2-0 MVFC) won for the 27th consecutive time and sixth straight over UNI (3-3, 1-1) with a 46-14 victory at the FargoDome in a game that was still close after three quarters.
"The things that hurt us was the fumble after halftime, then we drive the field and drop the touchdown pass," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "Then the defense ... when we couldn't stop the run we couldn't control anything, and it teetered over from there."
Trey Lance threw for three touchdown passes, and Adam Cofield ran for a pair touchdowns as part of a 347-yard effort on the ground by NDSU.
Will McElvain was 15 of 29 for 233 yards for UNI, with Isaiah Weston hauling in 129 receiving yards on five catches with a touchdown.
"A lot of missed opportunities in the second half," Weston said. "That team, just absolutely disciplined fundamentally and you can't make mistakes or leave points out there like we did."
The game turned on a dime in the third quarter with the Panthers in good position starting on UNI's first possession.
On a third-and-nine play, McElvain hit Deion McShane on a crossing route. Just short of the yard to gain, McShane was hit hard and the ball popped loose and NDSU's Marquise Bridges recovered at the Panther 35.
Two plays later, Lance hit Noah Gindorff on a 30-yard touchdown pass and it was 25-14.
UNI wasn't defeated, yet. McElvain hit Weston for a 37-yard gain to the NDSU 35, and runs of 9 and 7 by Alphonso Soko and Tyler Hoosman got the Panthers inside the 20. But on second-and-10 from the 19, McElvain hit a wide open and normally sure-handed Jaylin James in the end zone and James couldn't hold onto it. Two plays later, kicker Matthew Cook missed a 37-yard field goal.
"Two missed field goals. Dropped pass in the end zone. Too many plays given up by our defense ... frustrating," said linebacker Bryce Flater, who led UNI with 11 tackles.
It was still a 11-point game at the start of the fourth,25-14, but a long 11-play drive ended in a Cofield 1-yard touchdown and Cofield scored on 37-yard run and Kobe Johnson added a 50-yard touchdown run as the game spiraled out of control for the Panthers.
"That sequence plays again ... you take away the touchdown and then they got up by two scores and it started to unravel," Farley said.
NDSU took the opening kick right down the field as Phoenix Sproles hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass and the Bison converted a two-point play to make it 8-0 quickly.
UNI responded with a nice drive with Aaron Graham and James with receptions of 18 and 17. But after making his first nine field goal attempts of the season, Cook was wide right from 42 yards.
A short punt set NDSU's next scoring drive as Lance hit Christian Watson for a 19-yard score and a 15-0 lead on a drive that started at the Panthers 44.
It looked like things would get worse after UNI drove to the Bison 38. On a trick play, McElvain threw backwards to Deion McShane, but his pass intended for an open Trevor Allen was under thrown and intercepted by James Hendricks.
But UNI got a huge break when a NDSU fumbled on the next play, and the ball bounced to Chris Kolarevic who returned it 40 yards to the Bison 11.
After a sack, McElvain found Weston, lined up tight, in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard score. It is the fifth-consecutive game Weston has caught a touchdown pass.
"We were in reduced splits and I think that threw the entire defense off," Weston said of the touchdown. "Their corner wasn't on me and the free safety wasn't even looking at me, so as soon as I broke my route off it was green grass and I scored."
The Bison added a 25-yard field goal by Griffin Crosa with 6:29 left to half, but a huge 30-yard pass from McElvain to Weston set up a Tyler Hoosman 6-yard touchdown run that pulled the Panthers to within 18-14.
"The first half we responded the way I thought the game would go," Farley said. "