DAVIS, Calif. — Opportunities were plenty to win a road FCS playoff game Saturday for Northern Iowa.
The Panthers inability to capitalize on enough of them cost them in a 23-16 loss to sixth-seeded UC Davis at Aggie Stadium.
UNI (7-6) failed to score on a pair of second-half turnovers that set it up inside the Aggie 35, missing a 51-yard field goal attempt on one, and turning the ball over one play after an Austin Evans interception.
The final two missed opportunities, however, came in the fourth quarter after UNI had gotten to within a touchdown.
After a Trevor Allen 1-yard touchdown run got the Panthers to within 23-16 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter, UNI's defense forced a three-and-out from the Aggies and drove all the way to the UCD 25, but three plays went nowhere and 42-yard Austin Errthum field goal attempt, was wide left
UNI still had life though as UC Davis missed a 36-yard field goal with 5:03 to go.
The Panthers converted a 4th and 1 at midfield on a 18-yard Marcus Weymiller run. But a false start on a third-and-four from the Aggie 31, hurt. Then a pass that looked to be good for a first down went in and out of Briley Moore's hands. On fourth down and 11 with 2:05 to go and UNI out of timeouts, a deep pass to Moore was knocked away.
UC Davis went into victory formation and claimed its first FCS playoff victory in school history.
Jake Maier completed 28 of 42 pass for 310 yards. Keelan Doss caught nine passes for 137 yards, but just one for nine in the second half when UNI's defense got after it.
Eli Dunne was 22 of 40 in his final game as a Panther for 273 yards.
The Aggies led 16-6 at halftime.
UNI got a strong start to the game. The Panthers won the toss, elected to receive and immediately drove down the field but had to settle for a 36-yard field Errthum field goal, his 23rd of the season, to make it 6-3 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.
However, the Aggies got a 4-yard touchdown pass from Maier to Wesley Preece with 52 seconds left in the first to take a 10-6 lead, and Max O'Rourke kicked field goals of 35 and 19 in the second quarter that made it 16-6.
UNI left two other scoring opportunities on the field in the first half. On the first, an unlucky deflection of a Dunne pass was picked Erron Duncan at the Aggie 12.
A couple plays later, a Maier pass floated high and Skakespeare Williams had the ball go in and out of his hands with no potential defender between him and the end zone midway through the second quarter.