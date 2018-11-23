CEDAR FALLS — It will be strength against strength.
Top-ranked North Dakota State shook Northern Iowa's defense down to its core.
After the Bison rushed 48 times for 344 yards and four touchdowns in a come-from-behind win over the Panthers on Oct. 6, UNI redefined itself on defense, especially rush defense.
Breaking out a 3-3-5 concept, three times in the Panthers' remaining six games the defense held opponents to less than 51 rushing yards. Two other games saw UNI give up 102 and 111, respectively.
Taking away the NDSU game, the Panthers (6-5) have allowed just 111.5 rushing yards per game, and the run defense, despite multiple injuries at linebacker, is the strength of UNI's defense.
The strength of Saturday's first-round FCS Playoff opponent, Lamar University, is its ability to run.
Panther head coach Mark Farley said the key to success is two-fold. First, defensive tackle Bryce Douglas and his defensive line cohorts have to continue to eat up offensive linemen and not allow them to get to the second level.
Secondly, the Panthers have to run fast, run hard.
"The defense we are playing right now is a downhill defense, and there are a few cracks in there so you really have to be able to run to the football," Farley said. "These games we've been successful, we've really ran to the ball well."
The Cardinals (7-4), making their first FCS playoff appearance in program history, average 51.9 rush attempts a game and 250.3 rush yards per game.
Lamar has no one featured back, relying on multiple runners including both of its quarterbacks, starter Darrel Colbert and frequently used Jordan Hoy.
Running backs Myles Wanza (598) and A.J. Walker (595) lead the Cardinals in rushing, but both Colbert (584) and Hoy (516) are active in the run game. And, Lamar likes to use wide receivers Kirkland Banks (22-168) and Dewan Thompson (16-94) in its option game out of its spread formation.
"It is not just a run, a throw and a catch. There is a lot of pitches involved, too," Farley said.
Colbert has started the bulk of Lamar's games. He injured an ankle against Sam Houston State, and Hoy, recently named Southland's Co-Newcomer of the Year, led the Cardinal to back-to-back wins over Stephen F. Austin (24-17) and Central Arkansas (38-24) where he piled up 692 total yards and seven touchdowns, earning Southland offensive player of the week honors after both victories.
Hoy won those games two different ways. Against SFA, Hoy rushed for 225 yards and two scores. Against UCA, Hoy passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
Colbert and Hoy split time in a 38-9 win over Houston Baptist in week 10, but it was Colbert who got the bulk of the snaps, including scoring the game-winning touchdown in the Cardinals' 21-17 win over then No. 22 McNeese State, a victory that earned Lamar its spot in the playoffs.
Colbert, except for games against Houston Baptist and Texas Tech, has rushed for 60 or more yards in seven games.
"Lamar is kind of similar to some of the teams we have played, "UNI linebacker Blake Thomas said. "Heavy running backs running downhill, a lot of read option ... a very physical team. They are going to come in here and give us their best shot, so we have to be ready for that."
On the flip side, UNI's offense has been either really effective, or wildly erratic. After converting on their first 23 attempts inside the red zone, the Panthers are just 15 of 20 in their last four games.
The run game has been fairly good as senior Marcus Weymiller has rushed for 387 yards on 89 carries in the past four games, while redshirt freshman Tyler Hoosman, playing in place of injured Trevor Allen, has added 124 on 21 carries over the last two games.
If there is an edge UNI can potentially exploit, is Lamar ranked last in the Southland giving up 311 passing yards per game.
Farley says if the Panthers want to crank up the passing game, it starts with protecting quarterback Eli Dunne against a Cardinal defense that likes to bring pressure.
"The games we've struggled, we did not do a good job," Farley said of protecting Dunne. "We had error, then we had turnovers, and when you do those two things you limit your chances.
"We're down to the final 24 teams so everybody is exceptional right now and your mistakes will be magnified from here on out."
One advantage UNI may also have is it has been good inside the UNI-Dome this season (5-1) and historically strong at home in the playoffs (18-5), including four consecutive home victories in the playoffs.
"Getting a home game is important," senior kicker Austin Errthum said. "We like being at home. Seniors, for all of us, it is one more game in the UNI-Dome which is nice."