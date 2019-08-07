IOWA STATE
When: Aug 31, 11 a.m.
Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames
Series: Iowa State leads 22-6-3
Last meeting: Iowa State returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first half en route to a 42-24 victory in 2017. The Panthers' last victory in the series came in 2016, a 25-20 win in ISU coach Matt Campbell's first game as a Cyclone in 2016
Previewing Iowa State: The Cyclones were picked third behind Oklahoma and Texas in the preseason Big 12 poll. Freshman sensation Brock Purdy is back at quarterback for ISU, but the defense is lead by three preseason all-Big 12 picks — defensive linemen JaQuan Bailey and Ray Lima as well as defensive back Greg Eisworth.
Southern Utah
When: Sept. 2, 4 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome
Series: UNI leads the series 4-1.
Last meeting: The Thunderbirds blocked a UNI field goal attempt in the closing minutes to set up a game-winning touchdown in a 24-17 win in 2017. The Panthers' last win over SUU came in 2008 (34-24 in Cedar Falls).
Previewing Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds were picked to finish 12th in the 13-team Big Sky Conference following a 1-10 season in 2018. Running back Jay Green returns after rushing for 829 yards last season.
Idaho State
When: Sept. 21, 4 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome
Series: UNI leads 2-0.
Last meeting: The Panthers topped the Bengals, 49-11, in 1992. They also won 44-10 in 1990.
Previewing Idaho State: Picked to finish seventh in the Big Sky, the Bengals had three players named to the preseason all-Big Sky team. Wide receiver Mitch Gueller caught 62 passes last season, while linebacker Kody Graves and safety Adkin Aguirre anchor the defense.
Weber State
When: Sept 28 7 p.m. (Mountain)
Where: Stewart Stadium, Ogden, Utah
Series: UNI leads series 2-1.
Last meeting: UNI won 38-21, in Cedar Falls, in 1991. Weber State won the only game played in Utah, 35-0, in 1978.
Previewing Weber State: One of three Big Sky teams ranked in the FCS Stats Preseason Top 25, the Wildcats (No. 8) are coming off a 10-3 season and were picked third in the preseason Big Sky poll. Defensively, Weber features two of the top DEs in the FCS in Adam Rodriguez and Jonah Williams, and running back Josh Davis won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS last year after rushing for 1,362 yards.
Youngstown State
When: Oct. 5, 4 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome
Series: UNI leads series 22-8
Last meeting: The Penguins handled the Panthers last year in Youngstown, 31-10. UNI's last win in the series came in 2017, 19-14, at home.
Previewing Youngstown State: YSU was picked to finished seventh in the MVFC. Fifth-year senior Nathan Mays appears to be the front-runner to start at quarterback, but the Penguins suffered heavy losses on the offensive line and return just four defensive starters, including preseason all-MVFC picks defensive end Shereif Bynum and cornerback Bryce Gibson.
North Dakota State
When: Oct. 12, 1 p.m.
Where: FargoDome, Fargo, N.D.
Series: UNI leads series, 16-8
Last meeting: NDSU won 56-31 last year, scoring 28 unanswered points after UNI had taken a 31-30 fourth quarter lead. UNI's last win in the series was in 2014 (23-3).
Previewing NDSU: The defending national champions are under first-year head coach and Waterloo native Matt Entz, but the expectations remain the same as the Bison were picked to win the MVFC. NDSU has to find a new starting quarterback with Iowa State transfer Zeb Noland and heralded redshirt-freshman Trey Lance battling for the job.
South Dakota
When: Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome
Series: UNI leads 29-19-1.
Last meeting: The Panthers won in the Dakota Dome last season, 42-28.
Previewing South Dakota: Quarterback Austin Simmons returns after leading the MVFC in total offense in 2018 (3,456). Iowa State transfer Devon Moore, the former Waterloo West star, transferred in and is also competing at QB. The Coyotes' biggest concern is shoring up their run defense that allowed 210 yards per game a year ago.
Missouri State
When: Oct. 26, 2 p.m.
Where: Plaster Stadium, Springfield, Mo.
Series: UNI leads series 33-5.
Last meeting: The Bears have not beaten the Panthers since 2005. UNI won 37-0 in last season's meeting.
Previewing Missouri State: The Bears have made strides under HC Dave Steckel but will need to replace four starting offensive linemen and shore up a defense that allowed 36 points and 471.6 yards per game in 2018. MSU does have a nice linebacking tandem in Angelo Garbutt and McNeece Egbim.
Illinois State
When: Nov. 2, Noon
Where: Hancock Stadium, Normal, Ill.
Series: UNI leads 20-13.
Last meeting: UNI won 26-16 last year in Cedar Falls, with the Redbirds' last win over the Panthers in the 2015 FCS playoffs, 21-13.
Previewing Illinois State: After opening with a win over Colorado State last year, the Redbirds floundered to a 6-5 season. Picked to finish third in the MVFC preseason poll, Illinois State returns offensive talent in QB Brady Davis, all-American running back James Robinson and two standout defensive backs in Luther Kirk and Devin Taylor.
Indiana State
When: Nov. 9, 4 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome
Series: UNI leads series, 27-5.
Last meeting: UNI won 33-0 in Terre Haute, Ind., last season.
Preview Indiana State: The Sycamores (4th) were picked to finish ahead the Panthers in the MVFC preseason poll. Optimism surrounds the program that went from 0-11 in 2017 to 7-4 last year. Iowa native Ryan Boyle, the MVFC newcomer of the year, is back at quarterback, and he has two big-time targets — Dante Hendrix and Dante Jones II.
South Dakota State
When: Nov. 16, 2 p.m.
Where: Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, S.D.
Series: UNI leads 31-21-2.
Last meeting: UNI won last year at home, 24-9.
Previewing South Dakota State: Arizona State transfer Kurt Walding is battling junior Kevin Nelson to replace four-year starting quarterback Taryn Christion. Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for 1,100 yards last year, and receiver Cade Johnson is one of the top in the MVFC. Christian Rozeboom, an all-American linebacker, leads the defense.
Western Illinois
When: Nov. 23, 1 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome
Series: UNI leads 30-16
Last meeting: Western Illinois won, 37-17, last year in Macomb, Ill.
Previewing Western Illinois: The Leathernecks were picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll. WIU lost three-year starting quarterback Sean McGuire and need to find a replacement. Also gone is havoc-making defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. But the defense returns standout linebacker Zach Gilson and free safety Eric Carrera.
— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson