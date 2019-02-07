CEDAR FALLS — Mark Farley and his staff capped off Northern Iowa's 2019 recruiting class by announcing 19 additional new Panthers Wednesday.
The 19 newcomers are in addition to 12 UNI signed back in December.
"I'm extremely satisfied," Farley said Wednesday. "The staff did a tremendous job. Knocked it out of the park."
Officially, of the 31 players, 19 are scholarship athletes and 12 are preferred walk-ons, but Farley said at least half of the 31 will have a chance to get on the field next season, especially with the new NCAA rule that allows a player to play up to four games and still redshirt.
"I think this creates the depth you need and that we didn't have last year," Farley added.
The break down by position is quarterback (2), running back/fullback (5), offensive line (6), kicker/punter (2), wide receiver (2), tight end (2), defensive line (2), linebacker (5), defensive backs (5).
Three players who signed in December — quarterback Nate Martens, junior college transfers Micah Mayberry (DB) and Spencer Cuvelier (LB) — are already enrolled and will participate in spring practice.
"What this class allows us to do is compete within our team," Farley said. "That is the quarterback position, receiver position, defensive back position. There is going to be some great competition within each group. If they embrace that competition it is exactly how you formulate a good football team."
The 12 preferred walk-ons is more than UNI has added in recent seasons, but Farley said every one of them is worthy of a scholarship.
"We got some very talented young men that will earn scholarships while they are playing for UNI," he said. "That is part of it, too. They will earn their way through here."
Among the notable new signees are defensive back Omar Brown Jr. of Minneapolis North, who held an offer from Indiana, and junior college wide receiver Michael Zachary of Iowa Western, who in addition to shining on the gridiron for the Reivers was the 149-pound national runner up at the NJCAA wrestling championships last year.
Also notable is Waterloo East running back Kendall Robinson who was courted by Kansas State late in the current recruiting period.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Robinson rushed for 503 yards and five scores, while catching 14 passes for 147 yards and two scores last season for the Trojans.
"Kendall is a tremendous player. His numbers won't explode on the screen right now, but I like what Kendall does," Farley said.
Two other players could play prominent roles early, kickers Matthew Cook of Cedar Falls and Isaac Jorgensen of Dike-New Hartford. UNI graduated placekicker Austin Errthum and punter Michael Kuntz.
The Panthers have two kickers on their roster — Sam Drysdale, who kicked some during the 2017 season, and Nate Murphy.
Howell graduating: Quarterback Colton Howell, who made a handful of appearances including three starts, over the past two seasons will graduate in May.
Howell could've came back next season, but had out-of-season surgery on his throwing shoulder for a torn labrum and has decided to move on.
That leaves just four scholarship quarterbacks — sophomore Jacob Keller, redshirt freshman Will McElvain and two true freshmen — Martens and Justin Fomby of Lawrenceville, Ga., who signed Wednesday.
SPRING BALL: Spring practice will begin the week of March 24 and go through the week of April 27th.
The Panthers will be allowed to practice 15 times during that five-week period.
As of now several players will be limited or out.
Pre-season all-conference wide receiver Isaiah Weston, who missed the year with an ACL injury, will be limited.
Linebacker Alfonso Lambert, center Mason Neisen, cornerback Isaiah Nimmers, wide receiver Jalen Rima and offensive linemen Matthew Vanderslice won't participate.
HOME SCHEDULE: UNI released its 2019 schedule on Monday and Farley likes it.
"The first thing that jumps off the page is six home games," Farley said. "And the other thing that jumps off the page is two (home) games in September. That is all that matters.
"I don't look at who we play, I look at where we play. We haven't had that in probably the last seven years. It gives you an opportunity to come out of the gates (fast) ... no guarantee, but it gives you an opportunity."
ONE MORE TO COME: Cedar Falls' running back Sam Gary is also expected to sign with UNI, but his paperwork had not come through as of Wednesday.