CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa knows it can't worry about what is not in its hands.
Saturday, at 4 p.m., when the Panthers (5-5 overall, 4-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) host Missouri State (4-6, 2-5) on Senior Day inside the UNI-Dome they are going to play for themselves.
That has been the talk leading up to the game with the Bears, not whether UNI feels with a win it should get a berth into the 24-team FCS playoff field based on its No. 1 strength of schedule and high Sagarin ranking.
"There is a lot of talk whether we have a chance to make the playoffs or whether we don't. What has to happen and all the ends and outs that have to take place" senior Elias Nissen said. "Coach Farley (Mark) said it best. We have to deal with what we have on the table, throw our chips in.
"We do that, we wake up Sunday and see what the circumstances are and deal with what we have and hopefully it turns out."
In order to even be brought up in the discussion, UNI needs to defeat a Missouri State team that took some major strides toward respectability this season.
The Bears posted back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 1989 when it beat Northern Arizona and Illinois State Sept. 15 and Sept 29, and it also won on the road at 6-4 Indiana State on Oct. 13. However, since that huge road win, MSU has lost four straight, including back-to-back routs against South Dakota State (59-7) and North Dakota State (48-7).
"Like anybody, they have had some really super games," Farley said. "They looked really dangerous, and then they've struggled in games.
"They have gotten better each year coach (Dave Steckel) has been down there and when they are hot, they are hot. That is why we got to play good early, and then sustain what you are doing."
UNI has won 12 straight in the series, and have not lost to Missouri State at home since 1998.
When the Bears are running ferocious, quarterback Peyton Huslig is leading the way. Huslig is the team's second leading rusher with 369 yards, and he has thrown for 2,041 yards and 13 scores. He has been prone to throwing interceptions, 14 of them, but UNI will be without its best cornerback Xavior Williams, who leads the Panthers with four interceptions.
Austin Evans and Isaiah Nimmers, two redshirt sophomores will get the start at corner for UNI.
"Their quarterback is very athletic," Farley said. "They spread it all over. They run option football. They have been a little erratic, but athletically they are very good."
Defensively, Missouri State is giving up 481.3 yards and 35.9 points per game, but the Bears will get after you led by all-conference linebacker Angelo Garbutt, who averages 8.8 tackles per game. Matt McClellan and Claudio Martin each have six sacks.
Circling back to the playoff thing, Farley says winning Saturday is the only thing that matters right now.
"We just have to take care of business, keep playing and somebody else takes care of that," Farley said.
One thing that should be noted, since the FCS playoffs expanded to a 24-team field in 2013, a total of 21 MVFC teams have recorded 5-3 marks in league play. Eighteen of those 21 — including all 18 the past four seasons — have made the playoffs.
With a win, UNI will finish 5-3 in the MVFC.
The FCS playoff selection show will air on ESPNU at 11:30 a.m. (Central) Sunday.