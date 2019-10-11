FARGO, N.D. — Northern Iowa understands there is a little extra hype as the Panthers prepared to face top-ranked and defending national champion North Dakota State Saturday.
The key, UNI says, is you can't get too caught up in it.
"I know a lot of people talk it up, but at the end of the day it is two great programs that go head-to-head and battle," Panther defensive linemen Brawntae Wells said. "You got to expect two structured programs to go in there and fight hard. It is a head-to-head match that we are never going to back down from and they are never going to back down."
The 10th-ranked Panthers (3-2 overall, 1-0 in Missouri Valley Football Conference) have been on the short-end of five straight contests against NDSU (5-0, 1-0), including a devastating 56-31 loss last year in Cedar Falls that saw UNI lead 31-28 after three quarters.
The Bison, who are riding a 26-game win streak, have won three straight games over ranked opponents, including a pair of wins over Top-Ten opponents — No. 4 UC-Davis and No. 6 Illinois State.
The 37-3 destruction of the Redbirds last week in Normal, Ill., was of particularly impressive.
"We all know this is a very good football team," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "We will put our time into it as I'm sure they will. It is a big game for them. It is their homecoming game. Glad to get the win Saturday (over Youngstown State), and we got to put a plan together to see if we can get this one."
A big part of this plan will be to get young Panthers making their first trip to the FargoDome prepared for the environment, especially quarterback Will McElvain and how he will handle the noise.
"Obviously, I know who they are," McElvain said. "It is impossible not to feed into who they are and the atmosphere that is going to be there. You kind of want to go in, however, even keel and approach it as any other game."
McElvain said he will draw on his first start at Iowa State where 60,000-plus were against him.
"I think the atmosphere is so cool that you almost get settled in quicker," said McElvain, who added personally he feeds off electric crowds.
NDSU has rolled through five opponents ranking fifth nationally in scoring offense (41.2) and third in scoring defense (11.6). The Bison, coached by Waterloo native Matt Entz, operate quite similarly to how they have while winning FCS national titles in seven of the past eight seasons.
The NDSU defense will hit hard and frequently making its opponents earn every inch, while the Bison offense grounds opponents into the dirt averaging 288 rush yards a game. The offensive unit is led by freshman Trey Lance. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Lance has thrown 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions while completing 73.6 percent of his passes. He also ranks second on the Bison with 325 rushing yards and leads the team with six rushing touchdowns.
"He is a heck of a player," Farley said. "He, for a young player, he really has the talent to run the ball as well as throw the ball."
During its five-game losing streak to the Bison, UNI has been close to victory multiple times.
— (2015, regular-season 31-28 loss): The teams traded the lead five times in the second half with Carson Wentz hitting Darius Shepherd for a game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left.
— (2015, 23-13 playoff loss): UNI leads 10-7 at halftime, but Bruce Anderson returns opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and Bison pull away.
— (2016, 24-21 loss at home): The Panthers trail 24-21 in the fourth quarter when Elijah Campbell picks off a pass at the Bison 34. UNI gets inside the NDSU 25, but an Eli Dunne first-down pass is deflected by his receiver and the Bison's Matt Plank intercepts it to seal the win.
— (2017, 30-14 loss at Fargo): UNI leads 7-0 late in the second quarter when Robbie Grimsley picks off a pass and returns it for a touchdown to spark a 30-0 run.
— (2018, 56-31 loss at home): The Panthers scored on the final play of the third quarter to take a 31-28 lead in a game it lead 14-0 and 24-21 at halftime. But Anderson catches a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter as NDSU scores 28 unanswered to win the game.
"There is a reason they have won the games that they have won," Farley said."When I say that ... when you play teams like Iowa, an NDSU ... teams that are consistently good, they always have a demeanor like they are going to win the game. They are going to play right to the last play of the game. They have great poise in these games."