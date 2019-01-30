CHICAGO — After an opportunity for Northern Iowa’s basketball team to secure a signature road win gave way to an offensive lull, Loyola center Cameron Krutwig delivered the dagger with they type of shot he had to go back to high school to recall making.
A corner 3-pointer with 48 seconds remaining was the only unexpected offering from the talented returning Missouri Valley Conference freshman of the year. Krutwig was brilliant down the stretch as first-place Loyola held off UNI, 61-60, in front of a raucous 3,011 crowd largely consisting of students who braved the historic cold weather that crippled their city for the day and filled half the lower bowl inside the on-campus Gentile Arena.
Prior to Wednesday night, Krutwig’s last 3-pointer came on the road his senior year at Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Ill. He didn’t attempt a single distance shot as a freshman and had missed his only two previous attempts this season.
“I knew the shot clock was winding down,” Krutwig said. “It felt good. I just was right in the corner, it was wide open so I shot it.”
Loyola’s 6-foot-9, 225-pound sophomore led the Ramblers with 14 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Loyola (14-8, 7-2 MVC) made 22 of 44 field goals, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Krutwig scored over UNI’s Luke McDonnell to give his team its final lead, 57-55, with 1:40 remaining and then blocked McDonnell’s attempt to score on the ensuing possession.
Trailing by three after a layup as part of AJ Green’s 14-point game, UNI coach Ben Jacobson elected to play the ensuing possession out. Marques Townes drew McDonnell's help off the dribble and Krutwig secured an offensive rebound over a guard with nine seconds left before making a key free throw. Green made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final score.
“He was great the last five minutes,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, acknowledging Krutwig’s impact. “I thought our guys did a nice job on him, particularly in the first half where we were able to get to him and had him off balance a little bit. Second half, he was really aggressive early. … Late, he just made some plays.”
It was a tough finish for McDonnell, who led UNI with 16 points. Despite surrendering 40 pounds to Krutwig inside, he set the tone for the most efficient offensive performance by UNI (9-13, 4-5) during this first half of league play.
The Panthers finished 23 of 51 (45.1 percent) from the field and had five different players combine to knock down 11 of 22 shots from 3-point range.
“He really makes our stuff go from the high post,” Jacobson said of McDonnell. “He played a terrific game.”
Hitting six of his first seven attempts with two 3-pointers, McDonnell stared down Krutwig and made a jumper to close the first half on an 8-2 run. UNI held a 33-26 halftime lead after trailing 9-1 to start the game. Wyatt Lohaus added a 3-pointer on UNI’s first possession of the second half that pushed the Panthers’ edge to 10.
McDonnell added timely shots to answer early Loyola runs in the second half before Ramblers' guard Bruno Skokna triggered a 9-0 burst with a 3-pointer and assist for a 48-46 lead with 10:09 remaining.
UNI fought back on this night.
Spencer Haldeman came to life, knocking down two go-ahead catch-and-shoot 3-pointers off AJ Green assists. McDonnell then swung the ball over to an open Green who connected from distance for a 55-49 lead with 6:36 remaining.
UNI’s offense stalled from there, going the next six minutes without a point.
“It was tough,” McDonnell said. “It was a grind. We’re just a couple plays away from being a really tough team to beat I think.”
Marques Townes, who finished with 19 points, helped Loyola draw even with a personal six-point run. Prior to Krutwig’s final go-ahead basket, McDonnell missed a layup off successful action.
A contested late shot clock 3-pointer by Green and turnover by Lohaus were the only two trips down the court during UNI’s scoreless stretch in which the offense wasn’t able to generate a decent look.
“It’s always tough when you play well all game and just lose a close one,” said Haldeman, after UNI led for 21 minutes compared to the 14 that Loyola played with a lead. “There’s a lot of positives we can take from this game. Coming in here -- especially with how many fans they had it was a loud place -- great atmosphere tonight. To be ahead most of the game, control most of the game, it’s a good positive for us.”
Added Jacobson, “We’re playing really hard. We’re continuing to learn about different situations that come up in conference play.”
It was a game that was eerily similar to last year’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinal in which Loyola used its defense to hold off UNI in the second half, 54-50, triggering a postseason run that didn’t end until the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
“They are as fundamental defensively as we see,” Moser said of UNI. “They’re in gaps, taking things away, active hands, they play personnel, scoring becomes a premium when you play Northern Iowa.
“We’ve said it a lot. Even our NCAA run last year, that game against Northern Iowa was a grind.”