MISSOULA, Mt. — It was more strange than out of character.
There were a lot of things that went wrong as Northern Iowa fell behind 26-0 to Montana in its season opener late Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
A veteran-laden offense was completely out of sync, and the defense was caught off guard on how talented, mobile and accurate Grizzly quarterback Dalton Sneed was in directing Montana's offense. On special teams, the Panthers had a miserable time containing the shifty, quick Jerry Louie-McGee.
So, some credit has to go to the Grizzlies in leading to UNI's first-half misery.
The Panthers were able to recover and more than made a game of it before falling 26-23, but it remains a mystery what went wrong early and leads to how will that be fixed.
"I'm not sure," junior tight end Briley Moore said of what happened in the first half. "We weren't mentally prepared to play a game. Things were there, we just weren't clicking and were not playing as one. That is what we started doing in the second half."
If there was one area where UNI's struggles seemed magnified it came at quarterback where Eli Dunne had his worst career start.
Dunne misfired on his first eight attempts and finished just 5-of-20 for 24 yards and an interception. He was lifted in the third quarter after the interception.
The slow start by Dunne was strange. There were a couple of drops on passes that would've led to first downs that could've helped, but over 17 career starts the 0-for-8 start was way out of character.
Senior Colton Howell replaced him and led UNI to three long-scoring drives as he completed 11 of 22 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, a 20-yard thread the needle throw to Nick Fossey for a touchdown that brought UNI to within 26-23 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left.
"After what happened the last two years, nothing really surprises me," Howell said of getting the call in the third quarter. "I think going through that makes me prepare like I'm going to be the starter no matter what."
Howell has made a career out of bailing the Panthers out earning a pair of wins over Indiana State as a backup starter in each of the past two years, and closing out a win over Missouri State after Dunne was banged up.
Asked after the game whether he had a decision to make at quarterback, Farley wasn't specific.
"It is whatever my gut tells me and then I make that choice," he said of replacing Dunne on Saturday. "That was best for this particular game. There is not a stadium we walk into that we cannot win. It did not look that way in the first half so we had to do something to flip the table and get back to where we could take this field over.
"So, like I said, it is a choice per day, a choice per game right now."