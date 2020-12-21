UNI football receives $2 million gift from Goschke family for outdoor practice facility

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa's football program is about to become more comfortable outdoors.

Doug and Ann Goschke have provided the school with a $2 million gift for an artificial turf outdoor practice facility, with construction on the project set to begin this spring.

"This past summer Ann and I visited with UNI Head Football Coach Mark Farley," Doug Goschke said, in a statement released by the school. "I asked Mark what he needed to make his strong football program better. Without hesitating, he said, 'an artificial turf outdoor practice field.' Ann and I are pleased to make this gift that will provide that facility for Panther football."

"As a former collegiate football player, I know that you play like you practice. Having a practice field with turf similar to your competition is a plus."

Farley noted that the gift will have a tremendous impact on his program.