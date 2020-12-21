UNI football receives $2 million gift from Goschke family for outdoor practice facility

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa's football program is about to become more comfortable outdoors.
Doug and Ann Goschke have provided the school with a $2 million gift for an artificial turf outdoor practice facility, with construction on the project set to begin this spring.
"This past summer Ann and I visited with UNI Head Football Coach Mark Farley," Doug Goschke said, in a statement released by the school. "I asked Mark what he needed to make his strong football program better. Without hesitating, he said, 'an artificial turf outdoor practice field.' Ann and I are pleased to make this gift that will provide that facility for Panther football."
"As a former collegiate football player, I know that you play like you practice. Having a practice field with turf similar to your competition is a plus."
Farley noted that the gift will have a tremendous impact on his program.
"The key to the development of a team is through the ability to practice and prepare in a safe and competitive environment," Farley said. "This new field will allow future Panthers to prepare through all weather conditions on a surface that is safe and usable late into the fall, as well as in early spring. I couldn't be more grateful for Doug and Ann's incredible support for our team and our university in transforming our football facilities."
This is the second major project benefiting the football program that the University has announced in the last two months.
The $2 million dollar Van G Miller Family Charitable Foundation meeting room is set to begin construction soon inside the UNI-Dome giving the Panther football program its first dedicated meeting room.
The room will feature theater-style seating and will have a partition to divide the offensive and defensive units. There will be two digital presentation and projection systems, televisions, audio systems, sliding glass doors and privacy screens.
The meeting room will also be used as suites during UNI home football games.
The project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2021.
The outdoor facility will help relieve the strain of scheduling conflicts currently experienced in the UNI-Dome. Challenges have come up coordinating the schedules of football, track and softball practices around revenue-generating events like the high school football championships, sport shows and concerts. This facility will create more opportunities for other teams to share the UNI-Dome field.
In recognition of their gift, the facility will be named in honor of the Goschkes. The Goschkes made their gift in memory of Doug's late sister, Junean Goschke, a 1966 alumna of the State College of Iowa, now the University of Northern Iowa. During her lifetime, Junean served on a number of UNI Athletics advisory boards.
The field also serves as a testament to the Goschke family legacy at the University of Northern Iowa. Doug's sisters, Pam Goschke and Sue Goschke, graduated from UNI in 1973 and 1977, respectively. Additionally, the Port St. Lucie couple has several nieces and a nephew who graduated from UNI.
The upgrade to artificial turf is an initiative within Panthers Rising, the UNI athletics strategic plan to achieve unprecedented success for Panther student-athletes.
"Doug and Ann's gift will help our football program prepare to compete at a championship level," said UNI Director of Athletics David Harris. "Over the next several years, our plan is to continue to provide our sports programs the resources necessary to achieve unprecedented success as outlined in our strategic plan.\
"Doug and Ann are helping us achieve the lofty goals we've set for our football program and are propelling UNI athletics to new heights. We are extremely thankful for their generous support of our department."
