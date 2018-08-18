CEDAR FALLS — At some point in time during preseason camp, a football team will hit a wall.
Northern Iowa hit that wall earlier this week, and head coach Mark Farley said Friday the team has done a great job of fighting through and working hard each day.
Farley and the Panthers held a closed scrimmage yesterday, where the first- and second-team players played hard to the whistle and the third-team players got to tackle.
Farley was hoping to see game, situational football during the scrimmage from players experiencing substitutions to going from special teams to an offensive play.
"The timing. Using the rules, applying the new rules and applying the 25-second clock, 45-second clock and the fair-catch on the kickoff," Farley said. "Just trying to experience all of those things and get them on film so we can talk about them."
Heading into the scrimmage, Farley said he was encouraged by the progress of two position groups — offensive line and defensive back — both of which he has particularly been paying close attention to.
At cornerback, preseason all-conference pick Xavior Williams has the left corner position locked up, with junior college transfer Roosevelt Lawrence and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Nimmers having a leg up on the rest of the competition to start opposite of Williams.
Sophomore Austin Evans is also in Farley's top four.
"We've tested them, and I feel good about the progress they have made. We are starting to see the habits we need to see.
"It's a position you have to be disciplined when playing, and right now we are looking for a little more consistency, but we are definitely happy with the progress."
Along the offensive line, Farley has numerous veterans in Cal Twait, Jackson Scott-Brown, Spencer Brown, Ezra Szczyrbak and Tyler Putney. Now, Farley is looking for a few good backups.
Parkersburg native and sophomore Nick Ellis has worked his way into a potential starting spot at right guard next to Brown. Scott-Brown is entrenched at left guard next to Twait, while Szczyrbak has received looks at center.
"I've been trying everybody as center because you have to be prepared if something happens in a game," Farley said. "Ezra and Ellis have been rotating back and forth there quite a bit.
"Again, progress is being made. In order for a UNI football team to be successful as a team, the key is having a strong offensive line and strong defensive secondary. We are getting there."
Getting back to health: Several potentially key players have been held back in recent days with minor ailments — receivers Aaron Graham and Terrell Carey and linebacker Jake Hartford to name a few.
"I believe I will have them all back on Monday," Farley said. "This is a good time for other players to get reps, get experience that they need."
With Graham and Carey, a redshirt freshman, unavailable, UNI was afforded extended looks at true freshman receivers Sam Ingoli, Eric Mooney and Deion McShane.
"We're finding out more about them every practice," Farley said.
Will start: With Hartford, who ran with the No. 1s most of the spring, on the sidelines in recent days, senior Blake Thomas has been running with the No. 1 group alongside Duncan Ferch and Suni Lane at linebacker.
Thomas has seen spot duty in each of the past two seasons while playing numerous snaps on special teams.
Farley anticipates a bigger role for the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Thomas in 2018.
"Blake Thomas is a first-team type player for us," Farley said. "He's invested in our program. He cares. Unless something unexpected happens, he will be a starter for us some how, some way on Sept. 1."