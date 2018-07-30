Northern Iowa and Western Illinois will use leadership provided by senior quarterbacks to chase the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s preseason favorite, North Dakota State.
The defending national champion Bison were unanimously selected as the team to beat in the conference this year, listed first on all 39 ballots in a preseason poll of Missouri Valley coaches, media and sports information directors after winning their sixth Football Championship Subdivision title in seven years.
It was only the second time in conference history that a team has been an unanimous preseason championship choice, although North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman isn’t taking anything for granted.
“Everybody in the conference continues to get better and for us to be where we want to be, we have to keep working to continue to try to be ahead of the curve,’’ Klieman said Monday during a teleconference of Missouri Valley coaches.
South Dakota State finished second in the preseason ballot, with Northern Iowa, Youngstown State and Illinois State finishing in the top five.
Western Illinois, among the Missouri Valley’s five playoff-qualifying teams last season, was picked seventh in the poll behind South Dakota. Southern Illinois, Missouri State and Indiana State filled the last three spots.
UNI is building around a veteran offense quarterbacked by fifth-year senior Eli Dunne.
The 6-foot-5, 238-pound Grinnell, Iowa, native threw for 2,704 yards and 26 touchdowns last season while completing 62.5 percent of his 358 passes.
“The biggest difference we saw from Eli this spring was the maturity he had in handling the offense,’’ Panthers coach Mark Farley said. “It showed in the confidence he had in himself and that comes with game experience and it carries over to the other players on offense.’’
Farley considers the Panthers’ offense to be ahead of a newcomer-filled defense as Northern Iowa prepares to open fall camp later this week.
“Every team is different and the work we put in now will determine just how good of a team we can become,’’ Farley said.
Western Illinois opens its first fall camp under coach Jared Elliott on Wednesday and the Leathernecks’ work begins with attempting to solidify the offensive line that will protect senior quarterback Sean McGuire.
“We have a lot of young talent up front that we will be working to bring together,’’ Elliott said. “We graduated some good experience up there and we need to make the most out of every single day.’’
McGuire, a 6-3, 225-pound native of Franklin, Wisconsin, completed 64 percent of his 342 passes for 2,852 yards and 25 touchdowns last season as a junior.
“Sean is a perfectionist and it’s his nature to be critical of his work, but we have seen him continue to develop every year he has been here,’’ Elliott said. “He has a great grasp of what he is being asked to do and like all good quarterbacks, he has the ability to make people around him better.’’
Dunne and McGuire are among a large group of veteran quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley this season.
Former Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle is in the most wide-open quarterback battle in the conference.
The graduate transfer has two years of eligibility remaining as he begins camp this week at Indiana State, where he joins junior college transfer Jalil Kilpatrick and four freshmen in competition for an opening starting role.
“Jalil was with us this spring and made good progress, while Ryan is just starting out with us,’’ Sycamores coach Curt Mallory said. “Both of them along with the four freshmen have good athletic ability. It’s an open race.’’