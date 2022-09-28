UNI standout to lead Ambrose track programs

An eight-time All-American at the University of Northern Iowa who has coached the track & field and cross country programs at Hawkeye Community College the past five years has been hired to lead the men’s and women’s track and field programs at St. Ambrose.

Tyler Mulder will take over for Dan Tomlin as the head coach of both the Fighting Bees men’s and women’s programs and will work as an assistant cross country coach.

“l look forward to continue to grow the progress that has already been established and pursue new heights for the program,’’ Mulder said in a statement announcing his hire.

“To hit some of the goals, we’ll make sure we build and develop while also recruiting high-caliber athletes who will fit the culture we aim to build.’’

Mulder, who begins his work at St. Ambrose on Oct. 6, has coached seven cross country All-Americans and 59 track & field All-Americans during his tenure at the Waterloo, Iowa, junior college. The RedTails earned an NJCAA indoor men’s national championship in the 3,200-meter relay during his tenure.

A native of Orange City, Iowa, where he graduated from Unity Christian High School, Mulder competed at Northern Iowa from 2005-09, winning the NCAA indoor national championship in the 800.

He was selected as the most outstanding track athlete at the 2008 and 2009 Missouri Valley Indoor Championships while accumulating some of the 16 conference championships he won during his collegiate career.

Mulder holds UNI school records in the 800- and 1,000-meter runs as well as part of record-setting 1,600, sprint medley and distance medley relay teams.

Following his collegiate career, Mulder was a four-time place winner in the 800 at the USA Track & Field Championships.

A fourth-place finisher in the event at the 2011 Pan Am Games, Mulder placed fifth in the 800 at the United States Olympic Trials in 2012 and recorded a personal best in the event of 1 minute, 44.34 seconds at Monaco in 2013.

“Tyler comes with some instant credibility in both his past track achievements and his current strength of program at Hawkeye Community College,’’ St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said. “We were delighted to have a strong pool of candidates, which further compliments Tyler in his ability to distinguish himself among that field.’’