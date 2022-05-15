Veteran Bees confident as NAIA play begins

When the St. Ambrose men’s golf team posted a round of 287 at TPC Deere Run during a tournament earlier this spring, it provided the Fighting Bees with an idea of their potential.

This week, St. Ambrose will work to turn that potential into reality when it hosts the 70th annual NAIA Men’s Golf Championships on the Silvis course.

“We know what we are capable of and it’s just a matter of going out, playing our game and making it happen again,’’ said Mick Haverland, one of three seniors in the lineup for the 72-hole tournament that runs Tuesday through Friday.

St. Ambrose is hosting the 156-player event for the eighth time, a field that includes 29 teams and 11 individual qualifiers.

Dalton State from Georgia is the defending champion and is part of a group of qualifiers led by the top five teams in the most recent NAIA coaches poll, Keiser (Fla.), Southeastern (Fla.), Coastal Georgia, USC Beaufort (S.C.) and Ottawa (Ariz.).

Jeff Griebel, in his 40th season as the coach at St. Ambrose, likes the progress he has seen from his team this season.

The Fighting Bees have shaved nearly 20 strokes off of their team average this spring from where the team began last fall.

“The guys have put a lot of hard work into their games and we were able to get back to having a spring break trip this year and I feel like the time we spent in Arizona helped jump start the spring season,’’ Griebel said. “I feel good with where we are right now.’’

St. Ambrose returns four starters from a year ago.

Haverland, from Geneseo, Eric Spurgetis of Moline and Jared Tigges from Carroll, Iowa, are veteran seniors and sophomore Owen Hultman from Belvidere, Ill., made the individual cut at last year’s NAIA Championships.

Dylan McAleer, a freshman from Central DeWitt, has stepped into the St. Ambrose lineup this season and has brought additional balance to a lineup with five starters averaging between 76.59 and 78.87 per 18 holes this season.

“This team has come together really well,’’ Spurgetis said. “We know each other’s games, have a good feel for that and I feel like we’re in a position where we can have a really good week out here.’’

St. Ambrose has tournament experience this season at TPC Deere Run.

The Fighting Bees played in a tournament hosted by Lawrence Tech there in early April, finishing fifth in a 19-team field that included a number of top NAIA programs, and took second in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships held there in late April.

“We’ve had some good rounds here as a team,’’ McAleer said. “It’s not only good experience, but it gives us confidence heading into the week knowing what we are capable of doing.’’

Haverland believes that experience will matter.

“We’ve been out here playing as much as we can and we’ve played this course in all kinds of conditions,’’ he said. “I feel like we will be ready. I think we’re all comfortable playing out here, probably more than we’ve ever been.’’

McAleer said the schedule this season has prepared the Fighting Bees well.

“Everything has built up to now and being in a good position to compete at nationals,’’ he said. “That’s what we’ve been working toward. As the host, we want to show that we belong.’’

Spurgetis, a fifth-year senior who leads St. Ambrose with a 76.59 average per 18 holes, expects TPC Deere Run to play firmer than in previous years.

“With the (John Deere Classic) being earlier this year, I think that’s probably what we can expect,’’ he said. “The course is in great shape and we’re looking forward to competing. We feel like we have the experience we need to compete out here and we’ve been building toward this.’’

This is finals week at St. Ambrose as well with graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday.

“I thought much about it being my last tournament. That will probably hit afterward, but I can’t think of a better way to wrap it up than with a good week out here,’’ Spurgetis said.

