Vikings find silver lining in COVID-19 adjustments

This past Saturday was supposed to be the season opener for the Augustana College football team.
Instead, the Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex stood empty and silent. There was no activity to be found in the facility as all sporting events on campus and in the CCIW have been shut down by concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vikings, in fact, have yet to have their entire football team even practice together this fall.
There are many adjustments that have been made in the face of the coronavirus that have altered the sports landscape since March and all but silenced college athletics.
The football team's 10-game schedule has been wiped off the slate this fall and could potentially turn into a five-game schedule in the spring. All schedules for fall sports are in limbo. Winter sports schedules will be drastically shortened and not start until January. What happens to spring sports is still up in the air.
However, game schedules are not the only changes that have been implemented across college athletics.
The NCAA also has changed the number of contact days coaches can have with players — both in and out of season.
And believe it or not, this is a change that actually benefits the student-athletes and programs.
In the wake of the pandemic, according to Augie athletic director Mike Zapolski, the NCAA changed how it accounts for coach/player contact days. What usually had been 18 weeks for fall sports or 19 for winter and spring sports has been changed to 114 contact days — with track and field getting 144 days because of the overlap seasons of indoor and outdoor track.
That is a positive move that actually increases how much teams can work by about six days.
But even better is how the days are counted. In the past, if a team had one day of contact, it constituted the entire week of workouts. If an issue arises now, teams can save contact days as they are accounted for individually and not as a week.
That change really benefits a pair of teams on the Augie campus. Football coach Steve Bell brought in a huge freshman class with more than 70 student-athletes — many he is excited about and sees as eventual contributors to the program. Coach Steve Schafer walks into a daunting situation of following Grey Giovanine, the school's winningest men's basketball coach, and is thankful for the extra time to navigate his new situation.
“To have an entire semester to install your offense and install your defense and build expectations, standards and practice habits is definitely a huge plus for me heading into my first year at Augustana,” Schafer said.
Basketball teams may begin workouts on Oct. 1, two weeks before the usual Oct. 15 start date.
Making it even more imperative is that the men's basketball team faces a rebuild. Six key seniors graduated from a team that went 18-8 (12-4 in the CCIW) last season. Additionally, two local players — Jacob Pauley and Connor Frakes — who were expected to return and be major contributors have decided to not continue their basketball careers, according to Schafer.
Bell, too, is hoping the extra time to work — albeit in a different manner — can be a huge plus for his youngsters.
“If I'm a freshman, it's a huge positive,” Bell said. “This really gives you a chance to learn what the heck you're doing before you even have to step on the field. You have from the end of August through October to learn what to do and get comfortable with how you do it.
“They should be going into spring way ahead of schedule in terms of what they know and where they are. They should be in a position to possibly make huge contributions.”
The fall has been quite different for the football team. It has yet to put on pads for a practice or have the full team together for a workout.
Bell said that August drills began with the team broken down into position work. When COVID-19 measures were met, the team was able to be split into offense and defense for workouts. Bell said one group would work on the Lindberg Stadium field and the other on the grass practice field behind Carver Center.
Bell noted that Sept. 14 is a target date for full-squad workouts, with full contact drills potentially taking place sometime in October.
Even with a unique fall approach, Bell is glad to have his team together — even if it means wearing face coverings of some sort on the practice field, staggering locker room use and not having full team meetings.
“I think the kids are excited to have something at this point,” Bell said. “I know they were disappointed originally that the season was moved — hopefully to the spring.
“But at the end of the day, our guys are excited to be together and doing something that resembles football.”
