Vikings find silver lining in COVID-19 adjustments

Basketball teams may begin workouts on Oct. 1, two weeks before the usual Oct. 15 start date.

Making it even more imperative is that the men's basketball team faces a rebuild. Six key seniors graduated from a team that went 18-8 (12-4 in the CCIW) last season. Additionally, two local players — Jacob Pauley and Connor Frakes — who were expected to return and be major contributors have decided to not continue their basketball careers, according to Schafer.

Bell, too, is hoping the extra time to work — albeit in a different manner — can be a huge plus for his youngsters.

“If I'm a freshman, it's a huge positive,” Bell said. “This really gives you a chance to learn what the heck you're doing before you even have to step on the field. You have from the end of August through October to learn what to do and get comfortable with how you do it.

“They should be going into spring way ahead of schedule in terms of what they know and where they are. They should be in a position to possibly make huge contributions.”

The fall has been quite different for the football team. It has yet to put on pads for a practice or have the full team together for a workout.