Virus concerns end Augie CCIW spring seasons; halt Bees, Braves programs

Augustana Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski informed student-athletes on Friday that the school is suspending all conference-affiliated athletic activity for the remainder of the school year, a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Augie has all but ended sports for spring athletes, both St. Ambrose and Black Hawk have put their spring seasons on hold for now because of health concerns.
In a letter to Augie student-athletes, Zapolski wrote: "It is with both understanding and sadness I share the following news. The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), through a unanimous vote of the Council of Presidents, has decided to cancel all CCIW competition for the remainder of the spring season.
"All Augustana College spring sport activities, including but not limited to practice and competitions, are suspended at this time. The one exception is women’s lacrosse, which is currently traveling and playing two non-conference games this weekend at host schools that are still competing. These will be the two final spring sport contests Augustana College will participate in until further notice.
"It is with an abundance of caution, we are also canceling all spring break trips planned for spring sports. In addition to our interest in student safety, many other colleges have already canceled their plans, leaving few teams to compete against and tournament directors are also canceling events."
A communique on the CCIW website states that: "Based upon guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments and in light of the NCAA's announcement yesterday, the CCIW Council of Presidents have voted unanimously to cancel all conference competition for the remainder of the winter and spring seasons. Much thought and discussion has gone into this unprecedented and incredibly difficult decision. While we believe this is the right outcome, it is still heart wrenching for us all. ... Each institution will be providing support and guidance to the student-athletes as they finish out the semester."
The letter from Zapolski to Augie students did not rule out the possibility of some competition resuming this spring.
"When face-to-face classes resume, an assessment of the opportunity to return to spring sport activities will be made. The possibility of resuming practice, playing scrimmages or even non-conference games may exist if determined appropriate once face-to-face classes resume."
Augie president Steve Bahls on Friday announced that in response to the Coronavirus that the school changed its academic calendar, moving spring break up a week to start with the close of classes on Friday. It will now run through March 30 at which time the hope is to resume on-campus classes.
"We will continue to follow the guidance of the CCIW and the NCAA in working through this very unfortunate situation," Zapolski's letter continued. "To all of our student-athletes, please know that we care about you deeply. Based upon the current public health situation, I believe this is the necessary outcome. I can assure you that everyone who works in the Carver Center shares in your sadness."
SAU, BHC affected, too
Athletic programs at St. Ambrose University will be idle for the foreseeable future and Black Hawk College athletic teams will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.
St. Ambrose, an NAIA-affiliated school, had previously announced that its programs would not compete or practice once returning from spring break trips until at least March 29, but the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Friday it has suspended all league intercollegiate athletics events until further notice.
Black Hawk, which had baseball and softball games scheduled for next week following the end of spring break, announced on Friday it was canceling all practices and games until March 29. That matches the date that the Moline junior college hopes to resume classroom instruction.
In a statement, CCAC Council of Presidents representative Mablene Krueger said its suspension impacts all nine league-sponsored in-season sports, including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and men’s volleyball.
"Many of our universities have made difficult decisions regarding the modality of courses as well as suspending travel and/or competitions," Krueger said. "In response to this fluid situation and the difficulty of holding contests, all CCAC intercollegiate athletic events are suspended indefinitely as experts continue to monitor the situation and offer guidance."
St. Ambrose men’s and women’s lacrosse programs, which compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, face a similar suspension of activities.
The KCAC announced Friday after a meeting of its Board of Presidents that it was suspending indefinitely all athletic-related practices, travel and competitions for athletics programs at its member institutions.
That conference announced that when and if the suspension is lifted, the KCAC will establish a date when practices can resume, followed by a date for the resumption of competition.
Additional area collegiate athletic conferences have taken similar action.
The American Rivers Conference announced Friday that its Presidents Council "with unprecedented sadness" had canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons for its institutions.
The Midwest Conference Presidents Council voted Friday to indefinitely suspend all spring regular-season competition and league championships until further notice.
The Heart of America Conference announced that it was suspending conference competitions at its 13 member schools through March 30 but would leave decisions about nonconference competition to be made at the institutional level.