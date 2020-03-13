Virus concerns end Augie CCIW spring seasons; halt Bees, Braves programs

A communique on the CCIW website states that: "Based upon guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments and in light of the NCAA's announcement yesterday, the CCIW Council of Presidents have voted unanimously to cancel all conference competition for the remainder of the winter and spring seasons. Much thought and discussion has gone into this unprecedented and incredibly difficult decision. While we believe this is the right outcome, it is still heart wrenching for us all. ... Each institution will be providing support and guidance to the student-athletes as they finish out the semester."

The letter from Zapolski to Augie students did not rule out the possibility of some competition resuming this spring.

"When face-to-face classes resume, an assessment of the opportunity to return to spring sport activities will be made. The possibility of resuming practice, playing scrimmages or even non-conference games may exist if determined appropriate once face-to-face classes resume."

Augie president Steve Bahls on Friday announced that in response to the Coronavirus that the school changed its academic calendar, moving spring break up a week to start with the close of classes on Friday. It will now run through March 30 at which time the hope is to resume on-campus classes.