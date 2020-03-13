Virus concerns halt Bees, Braves programs

Athletic programs at St. Ambrose University will be idle for the foreseeable future and Black Hawk College athletic teams will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.

St. Ambrose had previously announced that its programs would not compete or practice once returning from spring break trips until at least March 29, but the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Friday it has suspended all league intercollegiate athletics events until further notice.

Black Hawk, which had games scheduled for next week following the end of its spring break, announced on Friday it was canceling all practices and games until March 29. That matches the date that the Moline junior college hopes to resume classroom instruction.

In a statement, CCAC Council of Presidents representative Mablene Krueger said its suspension impacts all nine league-sponsored in-season sports, including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and men’s volleyball.