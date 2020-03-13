Virus concerns halt Bees, Braves programs

Athletic programs at St. Ambrose University will be idle for the foreseeable future and Black Hawk College athletic teams will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.
St. Ambrose had previously announced that its programs would not compete or practice once returning from spring break trips until at least March 29, but the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Friday it has suspended all league intercollegiate athletics events until further notice.
Black Hawk, which had games scheduled for next week following the end of its spring break, announced on Friday it was canceling all practices and games until March 29. That matches the date that the Moline junior college hopes to resume classroom instruction.
In a statement, CCAC Council of Presidents representative Mablene Krueger said its suspension impacts all nine league-sponsored in-season sports, including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and men’s volleyball.
"Many of our universities have made difficult decisions regarding the modality of courses as well as suspending travel and/or competitions," Krueger said. "In response to this fluid situation and the difficulty of holding contests, all CCAC intercollegiate athletic events are suspended indefinitely as experts continue to monitor the situation and offer guidance."
St. Ambrose men’s and women’s lacrosse programs, which compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, face a similar suspension of activities.
The KCAC announced Friday after a meeting of its Board of Presidents that it was suspending indefinitely all athletic-related practices, travel and competitions for athletics programs at its member institutions.
That conference announced that when and if the suspension is lifted, the KCAC will establish a date when practices can resume, followed by a date for the resumption of competition.
Additional area collegiate athletic conferences have taken similar action.
The American Rivers Conference announced Friday that its Presidents Council "with unprecedented sadness" had canceled the remainder of the spring sports seasons for its institutions.
The Midwest Conference Presidents Council voted Friday to indefinitely suspend all spring regular-season competition and league championships until further notice.
The Heart of America Conference announced that it was suspending conference competitions at its 13 member schools through March 30 but would leave decisions about nonconference competition to be made at the institutional level.