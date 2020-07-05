Warren tasked with steering Big Ten to calmer waters

Fran McCaffery has known Kevin Warren for close to 40 years.

They were teammates on the basketball team at the University of Pennsylvania in the early 1980s. Back then, McCaffery was the grizzled veteran guard while Warren was the wet-behind-the-ears freshman, but their roles have sort of reversed now.

Warren is now the commissioner of the Big Ten and is charged with guiding the conference through perhaps the most challenging period in the history of college athletics. Or the world, for that matter.

And McCaffery, as the head basketball coach at Iowa, thinks he’s exactly the right man for the job.

“I think about what he has walked into as our new commissioner, starting with the pandemic and going through the social unrest, and can’t think of a better person to lead our conference through these difficult times,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m confident we will come out better on the back end.’’

Warren, the first African-American commissioner of a Power-6 conference, has only been soloing as the Big Ten’s top man since January. He joined the conference last fall and spent a few months watching and learning from outgoing commissioner Jim Delany before taking the reins himself.