Warren tasked with steering Big Ten to calmer waters

Fran McCaffery has known Kevin Warren for close to 40 years.
They were teammates on the basketball team at the University of Pennsylvania in the early 1980s. Back then, McCaffery was the grizzled veteran guard while Warren was the wet-behind-the-ears freshman, but their roles have sort of reversed now.
Warren is now the commissioner of the Big Ten and is charged with guiding the conference through perhaps the most challenging period in the history of college athletics. Or the world, for that matter.
And McCaffery, as the head basketball coach at Iowa, thinks he’s exactly the right man for the job.
“I think about what he has walked into as our new commissioner, starting with the pandemic and going through the social unrest, and can’t think of a better person to lead our conference through these difficult times,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m confident we will come out better on the back end.’’
Warren, the first African-American commissioner of a Power-6 conference, has only been soloing as the Big Ten’s top man since January. He joined the conference last fall and spent a few months watching and learning from outgoing commissioner Jim Delany before taking the reins himself.
He came into a situation in which student-athletes are pushing for — and receiving — more rights in terms of how to profit from their names and likenesses. Within a couple of months, Warren also was faced with a worldwide pandemic. Not long after that, he also was dealing with widespread racial unrest that is threatening to tear apart whole sports programs.
Delany faced relatively smooth sailing in his 30 years as commissioner. His successor is starting out with whitewater rapids.
Warren, who previously served as chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings, seemingly has been super steady at the stern so far.
He has been especially proactive in dealing with the most recent set of issues, forming an Anti-Hate, Anti-Racism Coalition in the Big Ten that he said will begin with listening and end with what he hopes is “tangible change.’’
“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Warren said in a statement that was almost Delany-esque in its high-brow rhetoric.
“We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”
McCaffery is one of about 170 people selected to be part of the coalition, which includes athletes, coaches and administrators from every Big Ten school plus a couple dozen employees of the conference.
Iowa has 11 representatives on the panel. The Hawkeyes’ Billy Taylor is the only assistant basketball coach included and McCaffery’s son, Connor, is one of five men’s basketball athletes, joining Indiana’s Race Thompson, Penn State’s Myles Dread and Rutgers’ Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.
McCaffery himself is one of four men’s head basketball coaches selected to be part of this, along with Michigan’s Juwan Howard, Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg and Maryland’s Mark Turgeon.
The coalition held its first conference call involving all members last week with much of the focus of that session being on voter registration. There is an initiative to educate athletes about how to register to vote and learn about candidates that actually began in February, long before the unrest that was triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
As time goes on, the coalition will be broken down into smaller groups in which the participants can exchange ideas and pose questions.
Warren said he hopes encouraging student-athletes to express their opinions “illustrates how we can collectively work together to build a better future.”
Nebraska volleyball player Kayla Caffey, one of 35 minority athletes on the coalition, said she hopes to help people understand situations they might not otherwise be aware of.
“I can’t reiterate this enough: A huge piece to this puzzle is spreading awareness and educating others and hope they pass it on and educate more people, because I feel like systemic oppression stems from hate and reactions that come from pure ignorance,’’ Caffey said. “People just don’t know.”
McCaffery feels confident the coalition can accomplish that and more.
And he’s equally sure his Penn pal from all those years ago will handle whatever other obstacles come his way.
“Eventually I think Commissioner Warren has an agenda he would like to move forward,’’ McCaffery said. “Coach Taylor, my son Connor and myself are 100% behind any initiative that he begins.’’
