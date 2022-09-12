Whitaker thrives at Panthers' leader

Allison Whitaker has found a home as part of the women’s soccer program at the University of Northern Iowa.

The Panthers’ senior defender from Bettendorf, named earlier this season as the defensive player of the week in the Missouri Valley Conference, is providing leadership from her position as a center back in the UNI lineup.

“I’m comfortable in that role, working with the younger players and helping them adjust," Whitaker said. "I’m the oldest player on the backline playing defense and I feel like I’m at a spot where I can communicate what I’m seeing to my teammates and help them."

UNI is off to a 3-3-1 start and Whitaker believes a challenging early-season schedule is helping prepare it for the start of conference play Saturday when the Panthers host Valparaiso.

“We feel like we have the ability to compete for a championship in the Valley. We have a good group of new players to go with what we had coming back and this team competes," Whitaker said.

“We have better depth, we’ve played good competition and our practices have been more competitive than ever this season. It’s all preparing us for the conference."

With Loyola-Chicago, which swept regular-season and postseason tournament titles in the Missouri Valley the last four seasons, moving to the Atlantic-10 Conference this fall, it has created opportunities for teams throughout the league.

“With the top dog moving on, it’s giving a lot of teams a lot to play for in chasing those top spots," Whitaker said. “It’s good motivation for everybody and I think it’s going to be a real competitive year."

The chance to compete at a higher level and contend for a conference title were among the reasons Whitaker transferred to UNI after beginning her collegiate career at Northern Illinois where she started 18 games as a freshman in 2019.

She made 11 starts for UNI in 2020 and played in all 18 games the Panthers played last season, welcoming the challenges presented by competition in the Missouri Valley.

“I’ve found what I was looking for here," Whitaker said. “It’s a good league and I’m part of a good team that wants to win championships. It’s been a good situation for me."

Whitaker, who will have one year of eligibility remaining after earning her undergraduate degree next spring in movement and exercise science with a coaching minor, said this year’s roster additions have created additional competition within the team.

“I have confidence in our backline players. They’re all very physical, play smart and play strong," Whitaker said. “We’ve been able to have girls step in off the bench who we have confidence in. It’s a good group and I feel like we’re going to continue to get better as the season moves along."

The UNI roster also includes Whitaker’s sister, Audrey, a sophomore forward who transferred into the Panthers’ program after spending her freshman season at Scott Community College.

“It’s been a flashback to high school when we were part of the same team," Whitaker said. “She’s learning what it is like to compete at this level and it’s been great to have her here as part of our team."

Allison Whitaker was recognized by the Missouri Valley for her work in helping the Panthers record a pair of early-season shutouts against Omaha and St. Ambrose.

She demonstrated her offensive abilities in UNI’s win over the Fighting Bees, scoring two goals including the final goal in a 5-0 win on a header off of a corner kick from freshman Sydney Burskey.

“It was good to be recognized by the conference. That’s not something I think about when I’m competing," Whitaker said. “I’m always trying to do my job and I see the honor as being a reflection of everyone on our team working together and accomplishing what we set out to do."

Whitaker prepared for the current season by training over the summer with the Raptors organization in Cedar Rapids, joining other players from Iowa and South Dakota collegiate programs.

“It was a good experience and something that helped me get ready for this season," she said.

It’s a year when Whitaker wants to take that next step, both from a skill standpoint and also in the way she leads.

“I’m an upperclassman now and I feel like leading is part of my responsibility, helping the younger players, working with them and encouraging them," Whitaker said.

“I’m comfortable in that role and from where I play on the field, I can see things and problem solve a bit when that’s needed. It’s part of the expectations that come with experience and a way I can help our team."