IOWA CITY — His confidence was shaken. He was visibly frustrated. He was in one of those ruts.
Joe Wieskamp has had plenty moments of brilliance this winter for the Iowa men’s basketball team.
There was the 19-point outburst at Northwestern. There was the 24-point performance against Illinois where he didn’t miss a shot.
But like most freshmen going from high school to high-major Division I basketball, there are turbulent moments, too. The Muscatine native was experiencing one of those the past two games.
He was hardly scoring — eight points (just two field goals). He wasn’t impacting the game on the defensive end of the floor. He saw his minutes decrease.
So in the several days between Iowa’s setback at Minnesota to Friday night’s 74-59 win over fifth-ranked Michigan, Wieskamp called on his support group.
He met with the coaches. He talked with his personal trainers. He spoke with his AAU coach. He chatted with his father and grandpa.
“The guys that I’ve always gone to when I’m struggling,” Wieskamp said. “They really helped me out this week.”
It translated to the court.
Against the nation’s top-ranked defense, a team which hadn’t allowed 70 points to a Big Ten opponent all season, the 6-foot-6 wing had 16 points, seven rebounds, a career-high five steals and was involved in his first Carver-Hawkeye Arena court storm as a player.
“Personally, I needed this a lot,” said Wieskamp, who finished the game with a team-best plus-minus rating of 22. “I wouldn’t say my confidence was going down, but any time you have two nights where you don’t score the ball very well — and I’ve always been a big scorer — it is very unlike me.”
For the past several days, the coaches harped on Wieskamp about being more aggressive. Being the youngest player in Iowa’s rotation, it is easy to defer to the upperclassmen.
Wieskamp admitted he was doing that too much the past two games. He wasn't cutting on offense.
For a player who tallied 2,376 career points in high school and has his offensive versatility, he needs the ball in his hands and he needs to score for this Iowa team to reach the next echelon.
“I told him after the last game, ‘You’ve got to recognize when you walk on the floor, you got to view yourself as one of the best players out there; wouldn’t trade you for anybody,’” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
“'So go out there and attack. Be aggressive. Shoot threes. Drive it. Dunk it. Rebound it. Kick it. Develop that swag you need to be one of the premier players in this league and ultimately in the country.’”
After inauspicious start, two point-blank misses around the rim, Wieskamp was yanked out of the game before the first media timeout Friday night.
As he sat on the bench, he continually reminded himself he had to stay aggressive. Assistant coaches came down and whispered that same message to him.
When Wieskamp returned to the game with just less than 10 minutes left in the first half, he went into attack mode.
He stole a pass and drove it in for a layup. He scored on a drive. He recorded a dunk off a pass from Nicholas Baer. He converted a conventional three-point play. He banked in a 3-pointer.
In less than six minutes, Wieskamp went from scoreless to a dozen points and fueled a 21-2 surge that helped Iowa seize control.
The even-keeled Wieskamp showed considerable emotion at times.
“That was everything that had built-up from the past few games,” he said. “The whole week leading up to this game was very frustrating. I let it all out.”
Teammates never lost faith in him.
“I don’t know if I can say enough about that dude,” teammate Ryan Kriener said. “He has been impressing everyone since day one when he got here. He’s just an animal. He’s a complete baller. That’s what he does.”
Jordan Bohannon called him a pro.
“I don’t think he realizes how good he can be,” Bohannon said. “I truly think he can get to that next level if he continues to work every single day.”
How good was Wieskamp’s game on this stage?
He became just the fourth freshmen in the past five years of Division I basketball to have a game of 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals against a Top 25 opponent. Among the names on that list is former LSU standout and Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons.
“Huge sign of maturity for him,” sophomore Luka Garza said. “He was tremendous.”
As the horn sounded, Wieskamp was among those jumping and dancing in the court storm.
“It was pretty fun,” he said, “but at the same time I was pretty tired jumping around. It was a good time.”