Wrath wraps up historic run at Augie

In a memorable 40 years on the job as Augustana College sports information director, Dave Wrath wrote thousands of press releases and filed most of them in every nook and cranny of Carver Center he could claim as his.
They are tucked away along with the rich history of Viking athletics he has chronicled since returning to campus in 1981.
However, the 1980 Augustana graduate regrets not keeping one that he wishes he had — the very first one he wrote that was deftly edited by Frank Telleen, his first boss on campus.
“He called me over to his office and there was so much red on that paper I asked Frank if he was OK,” recalled Wrath with his signature laugh. “I figured he had to have cut himself and there was blood all over it.”
Maybe that story was embellished a bit. Some of Wrath's recollections have, indeed, become more entertaining over the years.
But there have been many memories created in his tenure — too many to recall, actually. Don't even ask him to try to rank any of the spectacular moments he as experienced as part of his job that began when he returned to his alma mater on Feb. 23, 1981.
Many of those adorned the walls of his small office in Carver Center — photos of friends, past student workers, Augie teams and his own hall of fame plaques.
All are now gone, safely packed away in boxes as he prepares to end a 40-year career being the historian for Viking athletics. Wrath's last day on campus is scheduled for Friday — the day his wife, Joan, gets her husband back from a job that occupied so many nights and weekends.
But as he has done tirelessly for the past 40 years, the next few days will still be filled with work behind a laptop on the worn wood desk he has occupied forever.
That was a lesson he said he learned well from his father.
“Part of it is my Swedish stubbornness,” Wrath said. “I'm going to make sure I give 100% effort until the whistle blows. I don't know how to do it any other way. Now whether it's good effort or not, I don't know, but it's going to be 100%.”
In Wrath's world, any other way would be the wrong way. He might not come out and tell you that, but he would let you know that his way is tried and true and has served him well through the years.
And those efforts have been appreciated by all he has worked with. Wrath, a former runner for Paul Olsen at Augie during his under-grad days, is a CoSida Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most well-respected professionals in his field.
“Dave's been part of the fabric of Augustana athletics for the better part of 45 years when you include his athletic years,” said Augie athletic director Mike Zapolski, who has headed the department the last 13 years. “He's been part of so many significant events as it relates to national championships — teams and individuals, conference championships, national rankings.”
While the job centered around preserving history and the success of the teams on campus, Wrath made it more than that.
The accomplishments and honors are well chronicled, 165 of the school's 176 Academic All-Americans were processed through Wrath's efforts. That history is safely stored away for now, meaning a job well done.
While that history stays behind, Wrath will take something much more important when he leaves Carver Center for the final time as an employee — the memories.
“All the coaches I worked with were just tremendous and were special people,” said Wrath, also praising a tremendous lineage of bosses he worked for as well. “I learned something from every one of them.”
Zapolski saw the other side of that equation, too.
“Where Dave's office is located, he has been a sounding board for the coaches as well,” he said. “There are numerous coaches present and past who have relied on Dave for his wisdom and his advice. That's not easily replaced either.”
For a while, it seemed as if someone was trying to get a message to the recently-turned 63-year-old that he just thought his time at Augie was rapidly approaching the finish line.
The final men's basketball game under his direction in the Carver Center floor went three overtimes and ended with a victory over Carthage in the CCIW Tournament.
The last football game he was charged with overseeing from the Dave Wrath Press Box and staffing this spring went four overtimes and ended in a loss to Millikin.
But Wrath says he is ready for the next chapter.
“I've been looking forward to it and figure it's something that maybe I've earned,” said Wrath, who was joined in retirement this month by 13-year assistant Dan Sand. “I don't dread it. I think I will find enough to keep myself busy. I think I owe it to my wife because she's been great through the years and put up with an awful lot. We didn't see each other for long periods of time because of my job. … It's time for us to spend some time together.”
While Joan may be ready to have more time together, not many folks wanted to see the day come when Augustana athletics were played and Wrath wasn't around with his trusty pencil and notepad or sitting behind a scorebook.
“It's been a great run,” Wrath said.
Right from the start.
“The success rate,” Wrath said of what made the job fun. “Three weeks after I stepped in, we're hosting a Final Four against Potsdam State. In the fall, we're on ABC-TV against Millikin in football. In the spring of 1981, we finished second in the nation in track. In the 1981-82 school year, we won seven out of nine conference championships.
"The unbelievable success we had at the beginning was intoxicating.”
Wrath wasn't sure he had much of a future in the sports information world after graduating. His resume at that point was lean, having tried a few jobs including sports writer in his hometown of Plainfield, Ill., and sports editor of a small daily newspaper called the Kulton Daily Leader in Kentucky. He held that spot for roughly six months.
The one thing he said he knew he didn't want to do was teach despite getting degrees from Augie in English and Secondary Education.
“I always thought being in sports information would be an interesting job, but I didn't know how to get into it,” said Wrath, noting then football coach Ben Newcomb called him about the Augie opening when Jim McGrath was leaving.
“I can't thank Dr. Harold Sundelius (dean of academics in 1981) for having faith in me and giving me a chance,” Wrath said. “That's all I ever wanted — just give me a chance.”
He stepped into what he called a “media haven for a Division III school” with three competing newspapers, three TV stations and numerous radio outlets. Even with comparatively rudimentary equipment compared to today's technology, Wrath handled the duties from the road as well as home games.
He proved from the start he could handle anything and that script followed suit until his final year on campus. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down sports in the fall of 2020, he was handed the duties of overseeing the campus COVID testing and charting those numbers “just like a game,” he said.
To say that Wrath has seen it all on campus isn't an overstatement.
And thanks to him, the Viking vaults will contain all of the details until the pencil lead fades and the file cabinets get cleaned out in favor of thumb drives.
It has been more than a job well done.
It's been a lifelong dream fulfilled one day at a time at a place that holds special memories for him and those with whom he shared office space.
“For me, personally, as an administrative colleague, just to have Dave the last 13 years as a trusted sounding board has been invaluable,” Zapolski said. “He's going to be greatly missed.”
Truer words were never spoken.