Wrath wraps up historic run at Augie

All are now gone, safely packed away in boxes as he prepares to end a 40-year career being the historian for Viking athletics. Wrath's last day on campus is scheduled for Friday — the day his wife, Joan, gets her husband back from a job that occupied so many nights and weekends.

But as he has done tirelessly for the past 40 years, the next few days will still be filled with work behind a laptop on the worn wood desk he has occupied forever.

That was a lesson he said he learned well from his father.

“Part of it is my Swedish stubbornness,” Wrath said. “I'm going to make sure I give 100% effort until the whistle blows. I don't know how to do it any other way. Now whether it's good effort or not, I don't know, but it's going to be 100%.”

In Wrath's world, any other way would be the wrong way. He might not come out and tell you that, but he would let you know that his way is tried and true and has served him well through the years.

And those efforts have been appreciated by all he has worked with. Wrath, a former runner for Paul Olsen at Augie during his under-grad days, is a CoSida Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most well-respected professionals in his field.