Assad debuts, Hawkeyes blank Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Iowa pulled the redshirt off of 184-pound true freshman Abe Assad on Friday and he delivered to help the top-ranked Hawkeyes roll to a 41-0 Big Ten wrestling win at Indiana.

"If I told you I didn’t have any nerves, I’d be lying to you," Assad said after recording a 6-2 decision over the Hoosiers’ Jake Hinz in his Iowa debut to help the Hawkeyes open an 18-0 lead in a dual which began at 149 pounds.

"Everyone has nerves, Even matches when I’m at open tournaments I still get a little nervous before every match. Obviously here the nerves are heightened a little more, but I knew that if I went out there and wrestled loose and tried to score points, good things are going to happen."

Good things happened up and down the Hawkeye lineup as Iowa benefited from pins from Alex Marinelli at 165, Tony Cassioppi at 285 and Austin DeSanto at 133 in addition to collecting a technical fall from Spencer Lee at 125.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"We missed some bonus points, too. We had good rides on guys and let them eke out a point at the end," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "Maybe a little sloppy, overanxious, but there were a lot of points there."

Marinelli’s fall was his team-leading sixth of the season and it came in 5 minutes, 34 seconds.