Augustana adds women's wrestling to varsity sports lineup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Augustana College men's wrestling coach Tony Willaert feels as if his rebuild of that program is on the upswing.

And now he gets to see what he can do with another program on top of that.

On Thursday, school officials announced that women's wrestling will be added to the varsity sports roster for the 2021-22 school year.

"Wrestling is becoming an increasingly popular sport for girls nationwide, and our goal is that Augustana will become the small college destination for young women who want to excel at a high level academically and continue to compete," said Mike Zapolski, Augustana director of athletics. "We are perfectly situated geographically to attract quality women's wrestlers from Illinois, neighboring Midwest states plus other locations such as California and Texas."

Augustana's is the 37th new NCAA-affiliated women's wrestling program in the nation, and Willaert is excited about the challenge of building it from its roots.

“It's a little different than the guys side of things, and we'll have to figure out what works and what doesn't,” Willaert said. “It's going to be a learning curve for me, too. I think we have a good system in place for the guys and we will just try to take that over to the girls side of things and go from there.”