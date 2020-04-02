Augustana adds women's wrestling to varsity sports lineup

Augustana College men's wrestling coach Tony Willaert feels as if his rebuild of that program is on the upswing.
And now he gets to see what he can do with another program on top of that.
On Thursday, school officials announced that women's wrestling will be added to the varsity sports roster for the 2021-22 school year.
"Wrestling is becoming an increasingly popular sport for girls nationwide, and our goal is that Augustana will become the small college destination for young women who want to excel at a high level academically and continue to compete," said Mike Zapolski, Augustana director of athletics. "We are perfectly situated geographically to attract quality women's wrestlers from Illinois, neighboring Midwest states plus other locations such as California and Texas."
Augustana's is the 37th new NCAA-affiliated women's wrestling program in the nation, and Willaert is excited about the challenge of building it from its roots.
“It's a little different than the guys side of things, and we'll have to figure out what works and what doesn't,” Willaert said. “It's going to be a learning curve for me, too. I think we have a good system in place for the guys and we will just try to take that over to the girls side of things and go from there.”
There are vast differences between the genders on the collegiate level, with men wrestling folkstyle and the women wrestling freestyle. Similar to the men's program, the women will have a total of 10 weight classes: 101, 109, 116, 123, 130, 136, 143, 155, 170 and 191. It will also be a winter sport, running concurrently with the men's program.
Willaert said there are plans to hire a full-time assistant coach in a year to help with both programs.
The Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) governs women's wrestling and has overseen the national championships since 2008. There are not enough schools with women's wrestling programs for it to be an official NCAA sport — 40 are needed.
Willaert, who just finished his third season coaching the men's program, feels as if he has a good spot from which to start with the women. He is on the men's coaching staff for Team Illinois' freestyle team and through those contacts is bringing Team Illinois Women's Wrestling to Augustana this July for a training camp ahead of the national championships in Fargo, N.D.
“That will be huge,” said Willaert of being a nice recruiting tool. “We'll have 65 to 70 girls on our campus for five days, so that will be huge.”
There is seemingly a resurgence of the sport of wrestling at the collegiate level for both genders. While wrestling was one of the sports that faced cuts at many schools in the last 20 years or so, many colleges are bringing back the sport and/or adding women's wrestling.
Currently, the list of regional NCAA Division III schools that sponsor or are planning to sponsor women's wrestling include Adrian, Augsburg, Aurora, Carthage, Fontbonne, Iowa Wesleyan, Lakeland, North Central, UW-Stevens Point and Westminster.
“I know it's a sport that's growing like crazy right now,” said Willaert of women's wrestling. “I see (men and women) growing together. … Women's wrestling is an emerging sport with the NCAA, but I wouldn't be surprised if it is an official NCAA-sponsored sport in the next few years.”
The addition of women's wrestling pushes to 26 the number of intercollegiate varsity sports offered by Augustana. This will give the Vikings 13 women's sports and 13 men's sports.
This is the seventh varsity sport added since Zapolski became the director of athletics in June of 2008.
Women's lacrosse and men's lacrosse were announced in 2010 and added in 2012 while men's volleyball and women's bowling started competition in 2018 after the decision was made in 2016 to add them. In February of 2019, Augustana unveiled plans to add women's water polo and then men's water polo, both of which will begin play in 2021-22.
