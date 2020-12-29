Augustana icon Dodge leaves lasting legacy in wrestling circles

After a few years away from the sport, he jumped back in when he and his family returned to the Chicago area from Texas and began working as an IHSA official in 1992 and remained active in the sport. He left an indelible impression on wrestlers and coaches along the way.

“Tim was just a class act and an outstanding individual,” said Todd Rosenthal, former Moline High School coach and athletic director who also works the head table at IHSA state tournaments. “He was very professional in the way he handled himself on and off the mat.”

Dodge is a member of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame, the Augustana College Hall of Fame and the Dubuque Senior High School Hall of Fame.

He was selected as the National Federation Illinois Wrestling Official of the Year in 2006 as well as IWCOA Wrestling Official of the Year in 2002 and 2010.