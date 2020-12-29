Augustana icon Dodge leaves lasting legacy in wrestling circles

The Augustana College and Illinois state wrestling families lost a great one this past weekend when former NCAA College Division All-American Tim Dodge died unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Lindenhurst, Ill.
Dodge, 72, made a big impression on those who knew him.
“If I was in a survival situation and my life depended on one person, I would want Tim being that person,” said life-long friend John Malvik, a Quad-Cities attorney and former teammate of Dodge's at Augie. “There wasn't anything he couldn't do.”
His passing was a loss to the entire wrestling community as was evidenced by a number of tributes posted on social media this week ranging from coaches to former Illinois High School Association Executive Director Marty Hickman.
Dodge was a longtime wrestling official who had worked his way up the ranks to not only officiate state finals matches, but became head official for the IHSA state tournaments and most recently served as an evaluator of officials.
Former Augie wrestling coach Kevin Puebla, who also serves at the head table at the IHSA state meet, said he was always impressed with the way Dodge dealt with people as well as issues. He said those were traits that led to leadership roles — in sports or business.
“Everybody gave him respect,” Puebla said. “When he talked to you, he was sincere and really liked to help everybody.”
That compassion, combined with his business acumen, led Dodge to owning his own marketing and consulting business in the Chicago area.
A three-sport standout at Dubuque (Iowa) High School, Dodge became a standout wrestler at Augustana. He compiled an 80-15 record, was the CCIW's Most Outstanding wrestler as a junior in 1969 when he went on to place fifth in the NCAA College Division national tournament.
Dodge missed a large part of his senior season with a rib injury. However, despite not wrestling in the CCIW Tournament, he returned for nationals. Malvik remembered him winning his first three matches in overtime and placed third after a semifinal loss to the eventual 167-pound champ.
After his 1970 graduation, he earned his Master of Science from Western Illinois University in 1976.
In addition to his tremendous career at Augustana, he coached the Vikings for four years, the last three as head coach. His teams won the 1974 and '75 CCIW titles. He coached 21 NCAA qualifiers and three NCAA place finishers.
“Tim was part of the foundation for what turned out to be one of the great wrestling programs in the country,” said Malvik, who is still an assistant coach in the program.
Dodge left his coaching post for a job in the college's admissions department, becoming head of financial aid.
After a few years away from the sport, he jumped back in when he and his family returned to the Chicago area from Texas and began working as an IHSA official in 1992 and remained active in the sport. He left an indelible impression on wrestlers and coaches along the way.
“Tim was just a class act and an outstanding individual,” said Todd Rosenthal, former Moline High School coach and athletic director who also works the head table at IHSA state tournaments. “He was very professional in the way he handled himself on and off the mat.”
Dodge is a member of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame, the Augustana College Hall of Fame and the Dubuque Senior High School Hall of Fame.
He was selected as the National Federation Illinois Wrestling Official of the Year in 2006 as well as IWCOA Wrestling Official of the Year in 2002 and 2010.
In 2017, Dodge received a Lifetime Service Award from the IWCOA. At that time he had worked 23 IHSA state finals, 11 individual state championships, eight dual team state championships, four state championships as the Coordinator of Officials, 22 IHSA sectional wrestling tournaments and 25 IHSA regional wrestling tourneys. He has served on the IHSA Wrestling Advisory Board from 2003 through 2006 and has served as a IHSA Wrestling Rules Interpreter and Clinician since 2005. Tim has worked as an IESA State Finals Official for five years.
A service is scheduled for Thursday.
Dodge is survived by his wife, Cherie, and two children, Nathan and Kelley.