Ayala, 136-2 in his career, will become a Hawkeye

On the eve of the day when Spencer Lee hoped to begin a drive toward his third NCAA wrestling championship, Iowa landed a commitment from a wrestler who potentially could be Lee’s lineup replacement in the fall of 2021.

Drake Ayala, a two-time Iowa state champion from Fort Dodge who has won Cadet and Junior national freestyle championships, announced his intentions to become part of the Hawkeyes’ 2021 recruiting class Wednesday on Twitter.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Iowa. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. Go Hawks,’’ Ayala wrote in announcing his commitment.

Ranked second nationally in the 120-pound weight class at the prep level by InterMat and a top-10 prospect overall in the Class of 2021, Ayala has dominated throughout his prep career with the Dodgers.

He has a 136-2 career record at the high school level, finishing off a 48-0 junior season by recording a technical fall and three pins last month to earn his second straight Iowa Class 3A state championship at 120.

Named as the Class 3A recipient of the Dan Gable Award as the state’s top pre wrestler, Ayala has won his last 91 matches for Fort Dodge.