Bees edge Vikings in energy-filled debut

A rivalry was born Monday night at Lee Lohman Arena.
The energy, the intensity and the heat-of-the-moment emotion were all there as the new wrestling program at St. Ambrose edged Augustana 24-23 in a season-opening dual that played out in front of a crowd that brought the volume as the two Quad-Cities collegiate programs battled in the Fighting Bees’ debut.
“The wrestlers from both teams, they put on a good show, and this crowd was into it. What an atmosphere. It was electric,’’ St. Ambrose coach Bo Bettinson said.
The teams split 10 matches evenly, the Fighting Bees and Vikings each winning three by pin in a dual that was decided when the Vikings had a team point deducted for failure to maintain control of the mat area following a match at 157 pounds midway through the dual.
That turned a 12-6 lead by St. Ambrose into a 12-5 advantage that ultimately decided the meet.
“You never want to have a meet decided that way, but to get a win over an established program in our first dual, it’s a good starting point for us,’’ Bettinson said. “We have a lot of work to do, but with nine of the 10 guys in our lineup wrestling in their first college meet, I feel good about the way we competed.’’
The Fighting Bees scored the first 12 points of the dual, taking a 6-0 lead when Mick Chagnon led things off at 125 with a pin of the Vikings’ Ellex Williams in 6 minutes, 46 seconds.
Chagnon, a freshman from Havre, Mont., found himself in a 5-5 match early in the third period before he turned the Vikings’ senior from Moline to record the first pin ever for the Bees’ program.
“It was a great start to the season,’’ Chagnon said. “Mostly, it just felt good to be back on the mat competing and to be out there in this environment was a lot of fun. This was a dual that will give us confidence moving forward.’’
St. Ambrose sophomore Matt Robertson won an 8-6 decision in overtime at 133 before Riley Woods won 11-5 at 145.
“I just kept telling the guys to enjoy the moment, keep it rolling,’’ Bettinson said.
Augustana got back in the match when Alex Cruz won an 8-1 decision at 149 and Angel Cruz followed with a 4-3 victory at 157 over Anthony Orduna, a sophomore from United Township.
Chris Bridges, one of three former Davenport Assumption wrestlers in the St. Ambrose lineup and one of eight Quad-City area competitors to compete in the meet, ended the Vikings’ surge when he pinned Chase Clark in 4:19 to put the Bees in front 18-5.
“Our guys lost to two good wrestlers at ’49 and ’57, but Bridges came out, wrestled well and changed the momentum a bit and gave us a big win,’’ Bettinson said.
Bridges felt his effort mirrored what he saw from his teammates.
“The guys showed a lot of heart and no quit all night,’’ Bridges said. “Everybody in the room has been working hard and I think that showed. Guys got after it the way wanted to against good competition.’’
Clay DeBaillie, an Augustana freshman from Geneseo, answered Bridges’ fall with a pin of Jack Merlo in 3:53 at 174 before St. Ambrose regained a 13-point lead with a fall in 1:08 by Dylan Meiners at 184.
Pins by the Vikings’ Adam Ederar at 197 and Jacob Ramos at heavyweight cut the Fighting Bees’ winning margin to a single point.
“A win is a win,’’ Bridges said. “We’ll enjoy it a bit and (Tuesday) afternoon, we’ll go back to work, go back to the room. We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on and that’s the good thing about a meet like this, it showed us where we’re at and how we can get better.’’
It was a starting point Chagnon hopes continues well into the future.
“This gets you going for the season,’’ Chagnon said. “It’s going to be a good rivalry, good for both teams.’’