Bees' NAIA qualifiers set to 'let it fly'

For three St. Ambrose wrestlers, it’s time to “let it fly.’’

At least that’s how coach Bo Bettinson sizes things up as the first-ever Fighting Bees’ qualifiers for the NAIA Championships prepare for national competition beginning Friday in Wichita, Kan.

“The grueling part, the hard work, it’s done. It’s time to go compete,’’ Bettinson said.

Matt Robertson, a sophomore from Davenport Assumption, is the second-seeded entry at 133 pounds and carries a 24-4 record into NAIA competition.

In addition to winning his weight class at the Heart of America Conference Championships last month, Robertson was selected as both the conference’s wrestler of the year and the outstanding performer at the Heart of America Championships.

Two freshmen from the first-year program at St. Ambrose, Mick Chagnon at 125 pounds and Jayden Terronez at 165, also will chase championships during the two-day tournament at Hartman Arena.

“We’ve tried all season not to think of things in terms of being a first-year program — our expectations are higher than that — but to push three guys through to the national tourney, that’s a good start for us,’’ Bettinson said.

“It shows people that we can be successful here and we’re looking forward to qualifying even more guys as we move forward, but these three have helped lay that foundation.’’

Bettinson said Robertson “is ready to win a national championship’’ with the work he has put into the season since transferring from Grand View to help start the Fighting Bees program.

“The awards he’s received so far, he’s earned them with the work he has put in every single day,’’ Bettinson said. “He’s done it in the classroom. He’s done it in the (wrestling) room. He’s done it in competition and I feel like he’s in a great position head into the weekend.’’

Robertson will open competition against Jordan Martinez, a 21-8 junior from Texas Wesleyan, during Friday’s 10 a.m. first round.

Chagnon, a 15-9 native of Havre, Mont., will face Esau Bazilme of Southeastern in his opening match while Terronez, a former Moline wrestler who is 6-5 since joining the Fighting Bees during the second semester, meets Cumberland’s top-seeded Cole Smith, a 25-0 junior, in his first match.

“Both of those guys are capable. Crazy things happen every year in round one and they just need to be ready to let it fly,’’ Bettinson said.

Chagnon has shown solid consistency during his freshman year while Terronez is quickly returning to competition after stepping away from the sport for a year and a half.

“They are wrestling as well as they have this season and for both of them, their best wrestling is still in front of them,’’ Bettinson said. “I had coaches at the conference tournament asking where we found Terronez and he’s been getting better match by match as he gets back into it.’’

For all three St. Ambrose wrestlers, the objective will be to put a full seven-minutes together in each match they wrestle.

“They’re prepared for that. They’ve worked hard and earned this opportunity, and that’s what it is, an opportunity,’’ Bettinson said. “They’re ready and we’re excited to go there and compete.’’

