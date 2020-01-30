Biggest test of dual season awaits Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — To suggest Tom Brands and the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team have been looking forward to the Hawkeyes’ dual against second-ranked Penn State might be a bit of an understatement.
"It’s highlighted, circled, asterisked and it’s here," Brands said.
Every seat in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for today's 8 p.m. dual was sold nearly two months ago for a Big Ten match-up that pairs two of the nation’s premier programs.
Brands understands the anticipation.
Penn State has set the championship standard in college wrestling in recent years, winning the last four and eight of the last nine NCAA team titles since ending a three-year run by Iowa in 2011.
"The success they’ve had, they’ve made us better," Brands said. "We’ve had no choice."
Friday's probable lineups include 10 wrestlers who are currently ranked in the top five in the nation in their respective weight classes and 15 who are ranked in the top 10.
In addition to Iowa’s Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, Penn State’s lineup features three competitors who top at least one national poll in their weight class: Nick Lee at 141, Vincenzo Joseph at 165 and Mark Hall at 174.
Brands sees the dual as an opportunity as much as anything for Iowa.
"It’s the biggest dual because it’s the next one on our schedule," he said. "That’s always been our way of thinking and that doesn’t change this week. We have one of the best teams in the country coming into Carver, a sellout crowd, it should be electric, and it will be more good competition for our guys."
The Hawkeye lineup could include as many as five Pennsylvania natives. Max Murin remains questionable at 141 as he works his way back from what Brands calls a "little setback," but for Lee, Austin DeSanto (133), Kaleb Young (157) and Michael Kemerer (174), this meet hits home.
"Pennsylvania is where I grew up, but Iowa is home now," said Kemerer, 8-0 and ranked second heading into his expected matchup against Hall, who is 15-0 and top ranked. "There’s no regrets with how it all worked out."
Kemerer’s energy now centers on preparing for the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-0 Big Ten) and the challenge he faces from Hall.
"I expect seven minutes of good, hard wrestling, maybe more," Kemerer said. "I feel like this is a good opportunity for me, a chance to really show my talent. I know that I’m going to have to be at my best. There really isn’t a choice."
The Hawkeyes’ Alex Marinelli, ranked second at 165, will put his 14-0 start on the line against Joseph, who has a 7-0 record to go with his No. 1 national ranking.
While Kemerer will be facing Hall for the first time, Marinelli is 2-0 during his career against Joseph. The Iowa 165-pounder won 9-6 in a dual at Penn State in 2018 and 9-3 in the finals of the 2019 Big Ten Championships.
"He’s a tough competitor, but at Iowa we like facing tough competitors," Marinelli said. "We like a good challenge."
Marinelli said Penn State presents Iowa (8-0, 5-0) with that challenge as a team.
"We’ve never beaten them since I’ve been here so it’s something we’re all working toward," Marinelli said.
The Hawkeyes’ last win over the Nittany Lions came in 2015, when Iowa won an 18-12 dual on the road. The last Hawkeye win over Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena came in 2013 by a 22-16 score.
Spencer Lee said that adds to Iowa’s motivation.
"For us, it’s the old 'the next match is the biggest match thing,' and it will be that way again after coming off the mat Friday, but this is a big dual," the two-time NCAA champion said. "It’s been sold out since December, and we have to be ready to rock and roll and defend our home."
He expects an atmosphere unlike any he has competed in so far during his college career.
“It was crazy out there last week,’’ Lee said, referencing the racket created by a crowd of 13,405 in last Friday’s 24-10 win over 10th-ranked Ohio State. “I expect the fans to take this to a whole different level.’’