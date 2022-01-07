Brands 'agitated' as new-look Hawkeyes roll

IOWA CITY — Top-ranked Iowa’s Big Ten opener proved to be a starting point for two Hawkeye wrestlers Friday night.
Four-time all-American Michael Kemerer saw his first action of the season and true freshman Drake Ayala made his dual debut for Iowa in a 22-10 win over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Kemerer scored a pair of first-period takedowns on his way to a 9-2 decision over the Golden Gophers’ Bailee O’Reilly at 174 pounds and Ayala dropped an 8-6 match to seventh-ranked Patrick McKee at 125.
Entrances by both wrestlers drew thunderous ovations from the crowd of 14,905.
“I always try to stay in my match, but tonight, I felt it. It was an unbelievable atmosphere," Kemerer said.
With his left shoulder heavily protecting what the seventh-year senior described as "a little upper body injury," Kemerer quickly controlled his match against O’Reilly, building an 8-1 lead after two periods.
"Score fast. Score first. Score often. That’s the mentality," Kemerer said.
Kemerer said the timing just seemed right for his return.
"There has been a lot of communication with the coaching staff, the medical staff. I knew I would be coming back and that this would be a different year," Kemerer said. "The timing, it changed a bit, but I felt ready to go."
Iowa introduced both Ayala and redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra as possibilities to step into to the lineup spot that three-time national champion Spencer Lee has filled for Iowa.
On a day when Lee underwent surgery to repair two torn anterior cruciate ligaments, Iowa coach Tom Brands opted for Ayala.
The three-time Iowa state high school champion Fort Dodge grabbed a quick lead, scoring a takedown 19 seconds into the match and holding a 2-1 advantage after one period.
McKee took control in the second period with a takedown and two quick back points to open a 6-2 lead which reached 8-3 early in the third period, a margin Ayala couldn’t catch.
"He’s a little bit in the fire right now," Brands said. "I’m sure it will all come out just fine."
Iowa collected its only bonus points at 184 on its way to winning its 25th consecutive dual and earning a win in its Big Ten opener for the 24th straight season.
Abe Assad collected the extra point for the Hawkeyes with a 12-4 major decision over Sam Skillings.
Assad added a pair of takedowns and an escape in the final period to build on 6-3 lead he held after two periods.
The only other drama for Iowa came at 149, where Max Murin used a takedown in the final five seconds to earn a 3-1 decision over the Gophers’ Michael Blockhus.
Brands was not pleased with the energy his wrestlers displayed, describing himself as "agitated" with his team’s overall performance.
"There is no automatic," Brands said. "We know we’ve got work to do and we’ve got a quick turnaround before we get back out there on Sunday. The good thing about that is that we don’t have to wait long to do something about it."
Besides McKee and a late takedown at 157 that gave fourth-ranked Brayton Lee a 4-3 decision over Kaleb Young, Minnesota’s other win came at 285 where Olympic champion Gable Steveson claimed a 17-7 major decision over the Hawkeyes’ Tony Cassioppi.
The Golden Gophers’ senior, who received and acknowledged an ovation from the Iowa crowd following the match, dominated from the start of his fifth career victory and third straight major decision over Cassioppi.
Steveson scored the first of his three first-period takedowns 19 seconds into the match, building a 6-3 lead after one period.
A takedown and two-point nearfall extended Steveson’s lead to 10-5 into a third period which saw Steveson collect the last three of his seven takedowns in the match.
Minnesota managed just five more takedowns in the rest of the dual against Iowa, which hosts Purdue at 2 p.m. on Sunday.